The sci-fi fantasy behind the Artificial State, and why it can still be dismantled

Jill Lepore’s The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State. (Generated using AI)

It is tempting to call Jill Lepore’s The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State a book of our times. It arrives as Silicon Valley’s power players belatedly admit that artificial intelligence needs reining in.

Lepore, the David Woods Kemper ’41 Professor of American History at Harvard, is best known for These Truths: A History of the United States, which won her a Pulitzer this year.

In her new book, she turns that same historical rigour on the world of machines threatening to reshape (or even replace) human life.

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Archaeology of a fantasy

Despite being written by one of the finest historians, this is not strictly a work of history. The 336-page book splits into two halves: Government by Machine, which traces technology’s growing grip on governance and the rise of a small technocratic elite she dubs “Technology Inc.,” and What Robots Want, which examines how science fiction shaped the rise of what she calls the “Artificial State.” As she puts it in the preface, the book is an “archaeology” of the fantasy of humans, machines, and the Earth.