AI scandal fallout: Commonwealth short story prize postponed to 2027

The Commonwealth Foundation on Wednesday announced it is pushing back the opening of the 2027 Commonwealth Short Story Prize to January in the wake of allegations that artificial intelligence was used to write some of this year’s winning stories, including Jamir Nazir’s story, which won the overall prize.

Controversy erupted earlier this year after the five regional winners of the 2026 prize were announced and published in Granta. Writer and researcher Nabeel S Qureshi took to X to question whether an AI-written story might win the 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize. He also flagged tell-tale signs of AI in Caribbean region winner Jamir Nazir’s story, “The Serpent in the Grove,” which went on to win the overall prize. Later, internet sleuths also flagged two other stories including Maltese writer John Edward DeMicoli’s The Bastion’s Shadow and Indian-origin writer Sharon Aruparayil’s story Mehendi Nights.