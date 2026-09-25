Did AI write France’s breakout novel? What we know about the Thélyson Orélien controversy

On the same day that 38-year-old Haitian-Canadian author Thélyson Orélien became the toast of French literary society after winning the 2026 Prix du Roman Fnac for his debut novel C’était ça ou mourir (It Was Either That or Die), a social media post accusing him of using artificial intelligence to write it brought the credibility of the prestigious French prize itself into question. Within three days, the controversy widened to include plagiarism allegations about his earlier journalism, and his Canadian publisher suspended promotion of the book.

The X account Balance ton Claude, a play on both the French #MeToo slogan Balance ton porc and Anthropic’s AI assistant, had 92 followers when it accused on Monday, September 21. It said it had run passages from the novel through the AI-detection tool Pangram. Pangram has been at the heart of several of this year’s AI scandals, from Mia Ballard’s Shy Girl to the Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

“We tested several passages, at various points in the manuscript, and got almost always the same result: 100% AI,” the account wrote. It concluded the novel was written “almost entirely” by artificial intelligence. The post went viral, accumulating more than 4.9 million views and over 1,800 reposts at the time of publication.

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Orélien has denied the accusation. His French publisher, Grasset, has expressed its “absolute confidence” in him. His Canadian publisher, Éditions du Boréal, has taken a more cautious line.

The Académie Goncourt administers France’s oldest and most prestigious literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, awarded annually to the author of “the best and most imaginative prose work of the year.” It has kept the novel on its longlist and will announce its second shortlist, cutting 16 titles to eight, on October 6. If “irrefutable proof” of AI use emerges by then, the academy says it will “obviously take a decision.”

Who is Thélyson Orélien?

Orélien was born in 1988 in Gonaïves, Haiti. He studied law in Haiti and left for Canada after the 2010 earthquake. Before leaving, he worked mainly as a poet. In Canada, he continued his studies in economics and political science at the Université de Montréal and worked as a journalist and columnist. He settled in Montreal and moved to Ottawa in 2022.

His writing is described as being “inhabited by memory, exile, and the question of belonging.”

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What is the novel about?

Thélyson Orélien’s debut novel C’était ça ou mourir, which translates as It Was Either That or Die. (Reuters) Thélyson Orélien’s debut novel C’était ça ou mourir, which translates as It Was Either That or Die. (Reuters)

C’était ça ou mourir is set in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. It follows Jonas Dorléon, a teacher whose neighbourhood is stormed by heavily armed teenagers. With his house on fire, he realises he faces an impossible choice: leave or die.

He escapes and crosses 12 countries: the Dominican Republic, Brazil, the Darién jungle between Colombia and Panama, Central America and Mexico. He then crosses the US border and eventually settles in Canada. The French edition runs to 272 pages, and translation rights have been sold in around 20 countries.

It is the biggest seller in the history of Éditions du Boréal since the Canadian publisher was founded in 1963. Grasset published it in France on August 19. By mid-September, it had sold nearly 32,000 copies in France. It has won four French prizes:

📌the Prix du Roman Fnac

📌the Prix Méduse

📌the Prix Première Plume

📌the Prix Roman News Publicisdrugstore

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It is longlisted for the Goncourt, the Médicis, the Femina, the Renaudot and the Prix Décembre.

Orélien’s response

Orélien says he began writing the novel in autumn 2017 and completed a first draft in 2019, years before generative AI tools became widely available. “I have always loved creation and writing. I can’t see why I would feel compelled to use a machine,” he told the French newspaper Libération.

He argues that the stylistic features critics flagged are rooted in Haitian and Caribbean literary traditions: repetition, rhythm, and cascading imagery. He cites Aimé Césaire and Jacques Stephen Alexis as influences. He said he was “putting together a dossier” with his publishers in France and Quebec “to prove” that he wrote the book himself.

“I did not expect attacks of this kind. I am not sad, but angry,” he said, adding that he had faced racist attacks since his recent arrival in France. By Thursday, speaking to AFP from a literary festival in Manosque, he described a “will” to “silence” him.

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The plagiarism allegations

On Wednesday, the controversy widened. La Presse, the Montreal daily, reported that a 2013 column Orélien wrote for the paper was almost entirely a lightly reworked translation of an article the Philippine Star published days earlier. Franceinfo identified another text of his containing a paragraph taken word for word from a 2014 opinion piece by former Colombian minister Rodrigo Botero Montoya. Other alleged examples have since circulated online. The plagiarism allegations concern texts from more than a decade ago, not the novel.

On Thursday, Boréal suspended all promotional activity for the book, citing Orélien’s well-being. The book remains on sale. In a statement, the publisher called plagiarism “an unacceptable practice.” On the AI question, it said it was “impossible at this stage to confirm or refute the allegations” and urged caution. The Salon du livre de l’Estrie in Quebec cancelled his appearance and withdrew his guest-of-honour title the same day.

A pattern of accusations

Orélien is the latest in a string of authors to face AI allegations this year. The Nigerian author Jerry Falade lost a reported $2 million deal with Minotaur Books after his agents withdrew the manuscript, saying they could no longer verify how he wrote it. Falade denied using AI to write the book, said he had used it only for research, and called the allegations “racially motivated.”

Mia Ballard, a Black American horror author, had Hachette pull her novel Shy Girl after a New York Times investigation. She denied using AI and said an editor she hired for the self-published version used AI tools.

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H M Wolfe, also a Black American author, faced accusations after a study reported by The Atlantic found that Pangram scored her bestselling novel Daggermouth as 60% AI-generated. She denied it, and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, and her fans stood by her.

Falade has argued that all three Black authors who landed major deals this year had them cancelled or disrupted over AI suspicions. Many of Orélien’s defenders see the same pattern in his case.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize drew international headlines when Pangram flagged “The Serpent in the Grove” by the Trinidadian writer Jamir Nazir as AI-written. Nazir had been named the Caribbean regional winner in May. After reviewing the regional winners’ drafts, timestamped documents, notes, and outlines, the Commonwealth Foundation cleared him and named him overall winner on July 1. The uproar was such that Granta, the British literary magazine, ended its partnership of more than a decade publishing the prize’s winning stories.

What the Goncourt says

Philippe Claudel, president of the Académie Goncourt, said he had “at no moment” suspected the novel might have been written with AI.

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“Let’s not throw opprobrium immediately on an author whose book is currently riding high,” he told Franceinfo. “I always give the benefit of the doubt to those who are thrown to public opinion like this.”

Claudel also questioned the timing of the accusation, asking why it was surfacing now. “You have an author who is Haitian and Canadian, who is Black, who is francophone, who is foreign, who writes about migrants,” he said.

He cautioned that the book’s place on the second list is not guaranteed either way, since a vote will decide it. But if “irrefutable proof” emerges by October 6, “obviously we would take a decision,” he said.

Are AI detectors reliable

Pangram, the tool at the centre of the controversy, claims a false positive rate of about one in 24,400 documents, based on its own English-language benchmarks. According to two recent studies, one from the University of Chicago and one from Belgium, it is the most reliable detector on the market, ahead of GPTZero, OriginalityAI and RoBERTa.

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AI detectors look for statistical patterns, such as low “perplexity” or “burstiness,” that correlate with machine-generated text. Some experts say these patterns can also appear in texts that use non-standard forms of English or French.

The results so far point in different directions:

📌 AFP ran the account’s excerpts through its own verification tool, InVID-WeVerify, which judged them “very probably written by a human.”

📌 Seven other detectors AFP tested gave wildly divergent results. One gave 100% AI, two concluded the opposite, and four varied from excerpt to excerpt.

📌 Other newsrooms that repeated the Pangram test largely reproduced the account’s findings. La Presse submitted the entire novel and got a score of 94%. CBC replicated the 100% result using different excerpts.

📌Franceinfo’s own excerpts scored 100% AI, and one passage run through GPTZero scored 87%.

📌 Radio-Canada ran the other Goncourt-listed novels available digitally in Quebec through Pangram, and all came back 100% human.

📌Franceinfo tested Orélien’s earlier work, published in 2014 and 2015, and Pangram classified it as 100% human. That result has given many pause, though it cuts both ways: it suggests the tool is not simply misreading his style.