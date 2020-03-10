After Hachette US backs out, Woody Allen’s memoir might still be published

Last week, Hachette in the US had acquired Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing (Photo: Reuters) Last week, Hachette in the US had acquired Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing (Photo: Reuters)

After Hachette said they will not publish Woody Allen’s memoir, the controversial book might still be published in France. According to a report in The Guardian, even though the US publisher backed out, the French publishers are going ahead with it, since Allen is “not Roman Polanski”, adding that they do not need to participate in the American situation.

Quoting French reports, it states that Éditions Stock intends to go ahead with the publication on 29 April. “Woody Allen is a great artist, film-maker, writer, and his New York Jewish humour can still be read in every line of this autobiography, in self-mockery, modesty, and the art of disguising the tragic in comedy. Including at his expense,” chief executive Manuel Carcassonne was quoted saying this to French magazine, Le Point. Even though he also added things look difficult after the US publisher backed out, he would try everything in his capacity to make it happen. “We need to recover the rights which have been returned to the author. And above all, let’s be frank, it’s the author alone who will decide.”

Last week, Hachette in the US had acquired Allen’s memoir, Apropos of Nothing. But it soon led to a huge controversy. Ronan Farrow, author of the bestselling book Catch and Kill, had promptly snapped ties with the publishers. The author is Allen’s son with actress Mia Farrow. His adopted sister, Dylan Farrow, had accused Allen of molesting her when she was a child, and the director, on his part, has always denied the allegations. This was followed by staff from the publishing house protesting the deal.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. We take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd