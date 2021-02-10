After criticism, Marvel removes antisemitic sign from new ‘Immortal Hulk’ comic

Marvel has made changes in its new issue of Immortal Hulk comic, a report in The Guardian mentions. While the original purportedly contained antisemitic imagery and received a lot of flak, the new changes have been incorporated in both the print and digital editions.

Per the report, after the comic was published last week, several readers objected to the character Joe Fixit entering a jewellery store. A report in CBR.com states that the “name of the store, written in reverse in the store’s window, was ‘Cronemberg’s Jewery’, with a Star of David, a noted Jewish symbol, in the window”.

The Guardian quotes the site ComicsXF saying, “[The] only conceivable interpretation, to put it frankly, is that this is a visual play on the old and antisemitic trope of Jews running the diamond business.” It further described the panel as “an incredibly overt antisemitic dogwhistle”.

The artist of the issue, Joe Bennett took to Facebook to apologise. “I’ve been including references to famous horror directors to pay respects to the genre throughout the series, and in Immortal Hulk #43, I included a nod to David Cronenberg. The misspellings on the window were an honest but terrible mistake — since I was writing backwards, I accidentally spelled both of those words wrong,” he wrote.

He continued: “I have no excuse for how I depicted the Star of David. I failed to understand this troubling and offensive stereotype, and after listening to you all, I now understand my mistake. This was wrong, offensive, and hurtful in many ways. This is a mistake I must own, and I am sorry to everyone who I hurt by this. I am working with Marvel to correct this, and I am using this lesson to reflect on how I approach my stories and my work.”

