After Caroline Flack’s death, bookseller flooded with requests for depression memoir

News of TV and radio presenter Caroline Flack killing herself on February 15 was met with shock worldwide. Conversations regarding depression was re-initiated and a present incident just illustrates more acutely how many people are struggling and consequently seeking help.

According to a report in The Guardian, an independent bookseller had apparently offered to send a copy of Matt Haig’s memoir titled Reasons to Stay Alive which details battling with depression. Now, he has been flooded with requests. The same report states that the person concerned, Simon Key runs an online retailer, Big Green Bookshop. He was contacted by a reader who wanted to buy a couple of Haig’s memoir for others post-Flack’s untimely demise. Key, then later informed his Twitter followers about this offer and also stated that he will try to fund those who had a similar request. Many also went ahead and said they will pay for others.

“People have been very generous – some have given a pound or two; others more than £100. I’m posting about one a minute,” he shared.

“I’m getting thousands of DMs from people who need the book, and who are telling me why. This book has made a difference – lots of people have said it saved their lives. And this is not just about people getting the book, it’s about how they’re getting it. They’ve been brave enough to ask for it, and that’s a step forward,” he was quoted as saying.

