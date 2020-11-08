Actor Sameera Reddy to make her debut as an author

Sameera Reddy does not need an introduction. The model-turned actor who has played interesting roles in the Hindi and the southern film industries, has now decided to add another feather to her cap by becoming an author! Her debut book — to be published by Westland Publications — will be an honest dialogue on how to go about reaching a place where one is comfortable being “#imperfectly perfect” and can be kinder to themselves.
In the book, Reddy chronicles her journey as an insecure teenager, her struggles during her modelling days and later as an actress, dealing with postpartum depression and weight gain, among other things. Today, her social media pictures are proof that her idea every day, is to embrace who she is and stay happy.
According to a press release, Reddy was motivated to write a book after several women messaged her, seeking a way out of their own struggles with mental health. The actor, who has always been quite vocal about issues like body positivity, mental health and motherhood, decided to “offer knowledge from experience on how to deal with challenges”.
“we need to stop thinking of motherhood as effortless and all-giving, because the healthiest approach preserves room for the mother’s own physical and emotional space” A happy mother will raise a happy baby and for that we need to not put so much pressure on trying to get it perfect . i read an article today which made me think how much we guilt ourselves , compare to others and live in the fear of being judged or not doing right by your child. There is no perfect motherhood . I stick to my path of my own gut instinct as a parent and it’s kept me sane . Im posting this Article in my story timeline . You may or may not agree with it but it will give you a different perspective on how we/society perceive motherhood 🤓 #happy #motherhood #messymama #imperfectlyperfect #momlife #keepingitreal
“Finally got down to doing the unimaginable, which is sharing my story with the world of women, who continue to inspire me every day. I intend to make the book bold, brazen and above all — original. It is my small effort to keep the fire alive,” she said in a statement.
Deepthi Talwar, the chief editor of Westland Publications offered: “Sameera’s voice has been an inspiring one in these times when there is immense pressure on women to look and behave in a certain way — a compulsion that has only increased because of social media. Sameera’s openness about her own reality — in the way she speaks, the articles she writes and in her social media accounts –has touched a chord with women across the country. We’re delighted to be publishing a book by her and hope that it will allow women more space to accept that they are ‘imperfectly perfect’.”
