Actor Imran Hasnee pens love story with paranormal setting

Actor Imran Hasnee has come out with a novel in which he tells a passionate love story set in the paranormal world.

He says although “Out of My Body” is a fictional story, the paranormal world in which it is set is real and authentic, based on his personal experiences.

“The paranormal world has its own ethics, its own rules, unwritten, but strictly adhered to. This book is written in keeping with these laws, the story is a fictionalised account of real events,” says Hasnee, who has acted in movies like “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Paan Singh Tomar”, “The Dirty Picture” and “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai”.

In the book, Yuvraj is in love with Rashmi. Her maleficent boss Maddy always harboured secret desires of marrying her. ‘Mahabhoot-yantra’ is a gadget with which the soul of a living person can be extracted from his body and transferred into the nether world.

Yuvraj was pushed into the nether world, having limited time and resources to come back. Defying all odds, he has to race against time and get back into his body to unite with the love of his life.

So why did Hasnee choose this genre?

He says the horror genre is one of the most paradoxical and contradictory literary forms, yet its popularity has only increased, adding he has always been an admirer of the “unknown”.

“When it comes to fiction formats, horror novels are way scarier than movies because unlike films where the viewer watches the horror unfold in front of his or her eyes, in a novel, a lot is left to the imagination of the reader,” he says.

According to Hasnee, he has tried to “amalgamate years of research on the subject of the paranormal with my knowledge of the paranormal world” to which he added a “dose of fiction”.

