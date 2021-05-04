Acclaimed children’s author Subhadra Sen Gupta passes away due to Covid-19

Author Subhadra Sen Gupta passed away on May 3, 2021 due to Covid-19. The news was shared by her cousin and artist Suddhabrata Sengupta. She was the writer of more than 30 books and delved deep into history, travel, and even ghost stories. One of her best-known works is Mystery of the House of Pigeons, which was later adapted as a Doordarshan series Khoj Khazana Khojher.

“My cousin, Subhadra Sen Gupta, ‘Bul-di’ to all who knew her, beloved writer of historical fiction and history for children and young readers – who many waves of kids across India adored for how she made history come alive for them with her books, passed away last night due to Covid 19,” the note read.

Suddhabrata further wrote how the acclaimed children’s author fought with strength and resilience. “She fought the disease bravely. Gone with her is her remarkable sense of how the past remains alive, as story, as history, as memory. She was the archivist of our Sengupta family, and it’s more than one hundred-year-old presence in Old Delhi. She knew the ins and outs of our eccentric ancestors. I learnt how to look for clues, like a detective, from her, and how to cherish and share a good story.”

“She taught me many precious things. I will miss her completely zany sense of humour, her endless treasure of stories, her no-nonsense spirit, her love for Delhi and her passion for life, for history, for freedom and for adventure. I will miss her. My heart goes out to her sister, Sushmita, our ‘Cchor-di’. This is a very, very sad day.” it read in conclusion.

Publishing house Penguin India too put out a note. “We’re extremely heartbroken at the demise of one of our well-loved children’s authors, Subhadra Sen Gupta. The gap she’s left in the world of children’s literature would be hard to fill. She will live on through her stories for times to come.”

We're extremely heartbroken at the demise of one of our well-loved children's authors, Subhadra Sen Gupta. The gap she's left in the world of children's literature would be hard to fill. She will live on through her stories for times to come.

May her soul rest in peace.

