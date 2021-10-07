scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
‘Absolutely delighted’: Publishers, authors congratulate Abdulrazak Gurnah for winning Nobel Prize for Literature

"The 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents," the academy tweeted

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 7, 2021 5:25:41 pm
News of the Paradise author's win delighted fellow authors, publishers and readers alike. (Source: AP)

Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021.

“The 2021 NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” the academy tweeted.

Gurnah, who was born on Zanzibar in 1948, moved to Britain as a “teenage refugee after an uprising on the Indian Ocean island in 1968”, according to Associated Press.

News of the Paradise author’s win delighted fellow authors, publishers and readers alike. Many took to social media to express joy. Publisher Chiki Sarkar wrote, How extraordinary! I worked with him as a young editor – and @AlexandraPring has championed and believed in him like no one else. Thrilled by this news. So proud.”

Here are some other reactions.

Last year, American poet Louise Glück had won the prize. The judges had described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

