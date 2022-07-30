Aanchal Malhotra’s new book is a salve on Partition’s wounds

Among my fondest memories of my grandmother are her accounts of her ancestral home and stories of the family she married into. She wasn’t a Partition refugee – my grandfather had migrated with his nuclear family to Lucknow five years before the Muslim League’s Direct Action Day. But almost all her relatives remained in undivided Bengal and the family would look forward to their annual visits during Durga Puja – celebrated with much fanfare at the feudal estate of her in laws.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

At one point in grandma’s narrative, there was a break. The Durga Puja visits are now to Calcutta or other places in West Bengal. Grandma passed on when I was too young to join the dots and connect this shift in the location of the puja to Partition. Years later as a student of history, I did. But grandma, too, hardly mentioned Partition. And that continues to remain a matter of curiosity.

Grandma’s stories came back to me as I read Aanchal Malhotra’s, In the language of Remembering; The Inheritance of Partition. In her earlier book, Remnants of Separation, Malhotra had brought alive Partition memory through objects such as jewelry, utensils, books, and even intangible artefacts such as ways of speaking. Language of Remembering is about somewhat different carriers of memory. It’s about personal histories, several of them passed down generations. Like my grandmother’s accounts, these histories are less genealogical narratives, more stories, several times even vignettes. Like my grandmother who would talk of Jessore, Barisal, Khulna – places where she once had family – their rivers, ponds, fish and vegetables, friends and neighbours, and not of India or Pakistan, Malhotra’s respondents, too, rarely mention the two countries. As she writes, “Silence can also be a carrier, and one that is practised by many, and augmented by gestures of pain. But ultimately there remains something extraordinary about Partition that refuses South Asians the luxury of either ignoring or moving past it, forbidding it from withdrawing from the realm of private conversations to enter the public domain so that it may be discussed and reconciled with. For many, the subject is viscerally enfolded in shame and fear, anger and bitterness, adding to the difficulty of utterance”. And yet, The Language of Remembering is not about rancour. Unlike, perhaps, the most well-known tradition of Partition literature, violence is not the leitmotif of Malhotra’s account.

Also Read | Rashmi Sadana’s Metronama captures how the Metro service has made the Capital accessible

Instead, her skills as an interviewer prompt many of her respondents to dig deeper into themselves. Belonging, she writes, conveying the sentiments of her respondents, “may not be a physical space but a sense we carry in our bodies and pass down generations”. It goes deeper than the name of a place or “a stamp on the passport. It’s as deep as the soil of the Earth”.

In her earlier book, Remnants of Separation, Malhotra had brought alive Partition memory through objects such as jewelry, utensils, books, and even intangible artefacts such as ways of speaking. In her earlier book, Remnants of Separation, Malhotra had brought alive Partition memory through objects such as jewelry, utensils, books, and even intangible artefacts such as ways of speaking.

But belonging is also about something forced on by Partition. Wrenched away from their homes and livelihoods, refugees, including Malhotra’s grandparents, had to build lives from scratch. There was no time to lament what they had left behind. Partition remained etched in memories not as a wound as is commonly described but “more like a scar, indelible, ever present”.

But it’s not that Malhotra’s respondents eschew all talk of violence. One of them, for instance, talks of being haunted by a blood-stained account book, the only physical remnant of the family’s pre-Partition days. His family still observes August 14 as a day of mourning. As Malhotra writes, “the very word ‘Partition’ has become a feeling, an experience, a history, a memory, a burden, a wound, a war, all at one”.

It’s this ability to create a layered narrative that’s Malhotra’s strength. In 24 evocatively titled chapters, she lets the experiences of her respondents speak for themselves and detail how the momentous event has registered in collective memory.

In the concluding part of her book, Malhotra engages with the government’s decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Such remembrance cannot be one-sided, she rightly says. “It cannot apply exclusively to Indians and must extend beyond our frontiers potentially paving the way for cross-border conversations and gradual reconciliation.” And the commemoration should not just be about the horror or communal violence but should also occasion looking “both outwards at our community and inwards within our families in order to understand grief, generational trauma and divisive tendency”.

If there is one overarching message of Language of Remembering, it’s that of empathy – a quality that she brings to her writing as well. Hers is an account of human connections and relationships that once existed between communities. It made me recollect grandma’s stories about Muslim neighbours participating in Durga Puja and baithaks in which her lawyer father-in-law would entertain his clients and colleagues, Hindus and Muslims. With a smirk, grandma would often conclude, there would be separate utensils for Muslims.

Malhotra hopes that endeavours such as hers will inspire peace and reconciliation. It should, as she says at another place, also lead to reflection on how we erred even at times when we made connections and forged relationships.