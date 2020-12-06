A young eco-warrior’s guide; a poetry collection written in response to prompts

All Shades of Green By Aarav Seth, 24by7 Publishing, Rs 146

Aarav Seth’s All Shades of Green is a book of solutions. While the author has explained the perils of climate change and the need for a circular economy, the book is mainly a guide to becoming eco-friendly by making small changes to daily life. Among other things, it advises what one should keep in mind while purchasing a new vehicle; cleanliness tips that could conserve water; ingredients to look out for while shopping for cosmetics and how to draft emails to reduce digital carbon footprint.

Seth covers a number of issues, from daily transportation, “energy vampires”, waste disposal to ecotourism, making them accessible to the layman in clear, simple terms. While the author’s understanding of his subject comes through well, he could have added more depth to the book by elaborating each issue with data and case studies.

Around the world, young climate activists like Greta Thunberg, Leah Namugerwa and Xiye Bastida are making it difficult for decision makers to ignore them. This book by a 17-year-old student is a reminder that it is the young, growing up in a world of greater uncertainties, who have the most at stake in this struggle and that their voices matter.

City Poetry for the (In)frequently Mobile By Nanya Sudhir, Verses

One has to read development economist Nanya Sudhir’s collection City Poetry for the (In)frequently Mobile one poem at a time to appreciate the variety of her thoughts.

In these poems, originally written for Typetrigger, an online platform where pieces are written in response to prompts, Sudhir writes of dreams new and now lost, love across long distances, friendship, work life. She writes about being unconventional — shopping in a clothing store’s men’s section and of not wearing makeup. The poems take the reader around the world, from Damascus in turmoil to a protest during the 2017 presidential inauguration in Washington DC to New York City, and offer a variety of moods, with something for everyone.

