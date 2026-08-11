A River Remembers: Author Zeyaur Rahman on memory, identity, and the politics of belonging

Short story writer and socio-political commentator Zeyaur Rahman’s debut novel A River Remembers articulates the anxieties of a fractured identity caught between caste, religion, and geography, and posits an insolent question: who gets to belong.

The Indian Express spoke to Rahman about the politics of belonging, the weight of representation and sidestepping the dangers of empathy tourism. Edited excerpts:

The protagonist Roshan carries no caste marker or religious identity, nor does he belong to any one region. In many ways, he is an outlier in a society that organises itself through categories. Why did you choose to make your protagonist unplaceable? Is his rootlessness something to mourn or to celebrate?

Categories are not the problem as they enable administration, inheritance and recognition. But literature begins where classification stops being enough.

I never thought of Roshan as rootless, only socially indeterminate. We often mistake identity for identification. The latter may help place a person, but does not tell us who they are, which is assembled through memory, loss, moral choices, relationships, and the places we leave behind that refuse to leave us.