Twinkle Khanna shares note on why reading is important for kids

Twinkle Khanna is not just a bestselling author but an avid reader. Time and again, she takes to social media to share reading recommendations. Recently, she shared that her daughter Nitara shares a similar love, and elaborated on why reading is important for children.

Sharing a picture of her daughter’s bookshelf, she wrote that it is “the passport that lets her travel across distant lands. A kaleidoscope that she turns to see converging patterns. Stacks of yellow pages that she folds and tucks away inside her head.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

“It doesn’t matter what our children read as long as they start loving the idea of reading,” she added.

She, further, shared her daughter’s current favourite book series. “My little one is currently obsessed with The Naughtiest Unicorn and every week or so we order one more from the series.”

Agreeing with Khanna’s take on reading, several users expressed their opinions on the importance of reading in the comment section.

“Reading is so essential. It takes you to another world. ‘Far from the madding crowd’ (in literal sense). For an escapist like me, books have been always helpful,” a user wrote.

“This is the best habit you can inculcate in children..teach them the Joy of reading and they will never be bored…,” another user commented.

A user wrote, “I have very deeply studied the behaviour of people in different situations and have read that people who have an interest in reading books have a more logical approach towards different situations than those who do not have any interest in reading.”