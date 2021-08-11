A new translation fellowship aims to put the spotlight on vernacular non-fictional works

Applications are expected to open from August 16 and the last date of submission is December 31. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The New India Foundation (NIF), known for its annual fellowships to promote and publish original non-fictional research on independent India, has now come up with three translation fellowships that will showcase the country’s rich multi-lingual heritage through translations of non-fiction vernacular literature into English.

This year, proposals for the NIF Translation Fellowships, that will be awarded in 2022, are being invited from translators of 10 languages — Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati. A stipend of Rs 6 lakh will be awarded to each recipient for a period of six months, at the end of which they are expected to publish their work of translation. The vernacular source text can be selected from any non-fictional genre from the year 1850 onwards.

A language expert committee, comprising Tridip Suhrud (Gujarati), Kuladhar Saikia (Assamese), Vivek Shanbhag (Kannada), Harish Trivedi (Hindi), Rajan Gurukkal (Malayalam), Suhas Palshikar (Marathi), Ipshita Chanda (Bengali), Jatin Nayak (Odia), AR Venkatachalapathy (Tamil), Ayesha Kidwai and Rana Safvi (Urdu) will assist the jury — NIF trustees Niraja Gopal Jayal, Srinath Raghavan and Manish Sabharwal — will be selecting the three winners. Applications are expected to open from August 16 and the last date of submission is December 31.