Kalinga Literary Festival: 8th edition to be held in Bhubaneswar in December

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is all set to return with its 8th edition. Around 300 celebrities from the worlds of literature, cinema, media and politics will assemble in the temple city of Odisha to deliberate on the theme of ‘India at 75: Commemorating the Republic of Letters’ at the litfest in Bhubaneswar, from December 10-12, 2021.

The literary festival has emerged as one of the leading platforms in India, attracting both experienced and young litterateurs. The new edition will bring nationally and internationally-acclaimed names on one platform to discuss, debate and explore commonalities in the diverse voices in literature. The three-day festival will cover several dimensions of the interconnections between literature, freedom, republican values, cultural diversity, social equity.

The key sessions will be on topics such as democracy, cultural nationalism, generation Y, Indian languages, publishing industry, mythology, media, market, children, women, transgender, citizen engagement, cinema, sports, ethics, discrimination, revolutions, peace-building, conflict resolution and harmony.

There will be several one-on-one sessions with leading experts on the subjects. There will be storytelling sessions that promise to add new flavour to the literary spirit of the festival. Three special sessions will be held on textile and literature, a press release has stated.

Actor and author Divya Dutta is slated to attend the festival.

Apart from this, more than 30 new books and monographs will be released in the festival. The delegates and speakers of KLF will be able to participate in a Heritage Walk called ‘Mystic Walk’ and “participate in plantation and Mystic Mic”. KLF team has partnered with local cycle clubs to provide cycles for speakers to roam around the smart city and experience the blend of ancient heritage and modern urban planning.

Among writers, poets, speakers and performers likely to join are some distinguished names from various fields such as Jairam Ramesh, Divya Dutta, Arun Kamal, etc. Four prestigious awards in literature will also be conferred.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder-director of KLF said, “Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) 2021 returns with the promise of hope and optimism. Our return emphasises resilience and the spirit of Rise. We are delighted to bring back the joy of literary spirit to the temple city Bhubaneswar. We welcome our delegates & performers and look towards a great festival amidst all safety protocols.”

