7-year-old girl’s initiative: Tell stories of nature, get published

A seven-year-old girl has come up with an initiative that encourages children to research about the environment and gives them an opportunity to get published this summer.

Parnika’s “Stars of Mother Nature” initiative has been curated in partnership with parenting blog The Happy Moms Cafe and HeyCloudy, a screen-free audio listening and learning app for children.

“Mother earth is beautiful and so are her many treasures. We need to learn about them. And what better way to do this than through storytelling. Because, we kids love to tell stories,” Parnika says about “Stars of Mother Nature”.

Designed and curated for children aged 6 to 14 years, this campaign will encourage them to learn about nature, inclusivity, recycling and more.

Around eight stories will be selected to be published as an audio series on the HeyCloudy app.

“Summer breaks offer time and space for more learning and creativity. We thought this would be a fabulous idea for parents to engage their kids in a meaningful manner,” says Preeti Chaturvedi, founder of The Happy Moms Cafe.

“The campaign is not a contest. The entries selected will be purely representative in nature. We want to encourage kids to be more conscious about the environment,” she says.

“Telling little children the right stories is our way to change the future world. This campaign goes a step further and enables them to tell the right stories – which we feel is even more powerful,” says Chitman Kaur, founder of HeyCloudy.