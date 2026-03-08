The canon’s lost voices: 5 women who rewrote the rules of philosophy

Walk into any university philosophy department, and the required reading list includes Plato, Descartes, Nietzsche, Wittgenstein. The canon is a fortress, and for centuries, its gates remained firmly closed to women. This certainly was not because they were not thinking, writing, or publishing, but because the gatekeepers decided their work simply did not belong to canon.

Across continents and centuries, women were also philosophising. They wrote in secret, published anonymously, or watched their work fall into obscurity simply because the intellectual establishment refused to take a female mind seriously.

What unites the five thinkers below apart from their gender is their refusal to accept the boundaries philosophy had drawn around itself. They insisted that truth could be found in kitchens as easily as in academies, that reason and emotion weren’t enemies, and that wisdom meant nothing if it couldn’t speak to the reality of a lived life.

The mystic who defied an empire: Hildegard of Bingen

Before Descartes declared “I think, therefore I am,” a German nun was already exploring a different kind of knowing, one that came through visions, music, and the body itself. Hildegard of Bingen, a composer and healer, was a systematic thinker whose Scivias (“Know the Ways”) laid out a comprehensive vision of the universe, humanity’s place within it, and the divine feminine at the heart of creation.

What makes Hildegard radical isn’t just her mysticism, it is her insistence that knowledge comes through the senses, through illness and health, through the green vitality of the natural world. She called this viriditas, or “greening power,” the life force that flows through all things. For Hildegard, philosophy wasn’t about escaping the body but inhabiting it more fully.

The playwright who gave voice to feminism: Aphra Behn

The 17th century wasn’t supposed to produce a woman like Aphra Behn. She was a spy for the English crown, a debtor who talked her way out of prison, and the first woman in history to earn her living as a writer. But she was also a philosopher of freedom, long before the Enlightenment got around to asking who, exactly, “all men” really meant.

In her novels and plays, Behn dismantled the comfortable fictions of her age, especially the fiction that women’s submission was natural or ordained. Her novella Oroonoko was not just one of the first novels in English; it was a philosophical argument against slavery and colonialism, told through the story of an African prince. Her plays overflow with women who scheme, desire, and demand autonomy in a world designed to deny them any.

Behn understood something that academic philosophy often missed: that stories could carry arguments more powerfully than treatises, that laughter could be a form of critique, and that freedom meant nothing if it did not include the freedom to desire.

The forgotten radical of the Harlem Renaissance: Jessie Redmon Fauset

When we remember the Harlem Renaissance, we think of Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston. But Jessie Redmon Fauset was the engine behind the movement — as literary editor of The Crisis, she discovered and nurtured almost every major Black writer of the 1920s. In her own novels, she was doing something quietly revolutionary: taking philosophy into the drawing rooms of the Black middle class.

Fauset’s novels explore what W.E.B. Du Bois called “double consciousness”, the experience of seeing oneself through the eyes of a hostile world. But she asked a sharper question: what does it mean to be a woman inside that divided self? Her characters are educated, cultured women navigating the narrow spaces between racial pride and respectability politics, between ambition and the suffocating expectations of feminine virtue.

She insisted that the personal was philosophical long before the 1960s coined the phrase.

The outsider who saw through civilization: Agnes Heller

Agnes Heller lived through almost everything the 20th century could throw at a person. A Hungarian Jew who survived the Holocaust on forged papers, a student of the Marxist philosopher Georg Lukács, and a dissident purged from the Communist Party for her unorthodox views, she spent two decades in exile in Australia and the United States, watching from afar as the world she’d fought to change collapsed and reformed into something new.

Heller’s philosophy resists easy summary, she wrote on everything from ethics to Shakespeare to the nature of modernity. But a single thread runs through her work: the question of how to live a good life when all the old certainties have crumbled. She rejected both the blind faith of traditional societies and the cold instrumentalism of modern capitalism. In their place, she offered something harder but more honest: an ethics of contingency, grounded in the recognition that we choose our values without any guarantee they’re right.

The philosopher of the wound: Etty Hillesum

Etty Hillesum left behind no formal treatises, just a diary and a handful of letters, written from Amsterdam as the Nazis tightened their grip on the city’s Jewish population. In 1943, she was deported to Auschwitz, where she died at the age of 29.

But in the two years before her death, Hillesum produced a philosophy of radical affirmation, worked out in the shadow of annihilation. She read Rilke and Augustine, studied Jungian psychology, and gradually developed a vision of human dignity that refused to be extinguished by the circumstances surrounding her.

She rejected the split between reason and emotion, insisting that true thought must be felt in the body, in the gut, in the capacity for suffering and joy. From inside the transit camp of Westerbork, she wrote not of hatred but of beauty and the irreducible value of each human life.

Hillesum’s philosophy is uncomfortable, it refuses the easy comforts of cynicism or rage. But it offers a demonstration that thinking can be a form of survival, that the mind need not abandon the body to save itself, that even at the edge of the abyss, we can choose how to meet our fate.