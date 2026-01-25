The outsider-insider: 5 must-read books by Mark Tully, the chronicler of India

The death of Sir Mark Tully, at 90, silences a voice that for decades provided the Anglophone world with its most nuanced, authoritative, and affectionate dispatches from the Indian subcontinent.
More than a correspondent, Tully was an interpreter, his prose imbued with the patience and depth of a seasoned raconteur. To read him is to understand the India that exists beyond the headlines. Here are five indispensable books that define his legacy:
Published in 1991, this collection is a form of time travel. Through ten rich essays, Tully explores a nation confidently resistant to Western linear narratives. His genius lies in blending personal immersion—attending his cook’s daughter’s village wedding, spending days on the set of the Ramayan TV serial—with sharp reportage on events like Operation Black Thunder. He finds logic in seeming contradictions, from the Kumbh Mela’s fervour to the entrenched realities of caste.
This critical study identifies India’s primary obstacle as a governance structure still echoing its colonial past. Tully and Wright argue that an unaccountable bureaucracy and political self-interest create a system that actively hinders development, from agricultural distress to persistent corruption. The narrative is grounded in detailed fieldwork, illustrating how procedural absurdities and archaic laws suffocate initiative and perpetuate inequality. However, it avoids outright pessimism, pointing to emerging forces like digital transparency and localised reforms as potential catalysts for change.
Moving from reportage to the rhythms of literary nonfiction, Tully offers an intimate portrait of Uttar Pradesh through a series of interlinked stories. Here, the grand narratives of politics and development recede, revealing the delicate, often unforgiving social fabric of small-town and rural India. With a novelist’s eye, he follows tales of miraculous conception, caste-bound ambition, familial revenge, and thwarted romance. These meticulously observed vignettes transcend mere anecdote, becoming parables that probe the enduring tensions between tradition and desire, honour and survival. It is a masterful exploration of the universal human dramas played out within the unique constraints of Indian society.
Published two decades after economic liberalisation, this sequel to No Full Stops in India conducts a crucial mid-term audit. Tully interrogates the sustainability of India’s celebrated growth story, asking who it has left behind. Through conversations with figures ranging from industrialists to farmers, he explores the stark tensions between a booming private sector and the nation’s creaking infrastructure, corrupt governance, and unreformed agriculture. The book captures a nation at a crossroads, grappling with whether its democracy can withstand the pressures of rampant inequality. It is a necessary corrective to unqualified boosterism, rich with the human stories within the economic data.
In his most philosophical and personal work, Tully distills a lifetime of observation into a meditation on wisdom. Contrasting the Western pursuit of definitive answers with India’s comfort with paradox, he advocates for a mindset that values the search over the conclusion. Through reflective anecdotes—from spiritual sites to tech hubs—he explores how Indian thought embraces uncertainty, reconciles opposites, and finds harmony in apparent discord. More memoir than reportage, this book serves as a graceful coda to his career, offering profound lessons on tolerance and balance drawn from the civilization he called home.
It was a special day for the Deol family as it was announced that veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November last year, will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan awards. The announcement of Padma award honour 2026 coincided with Dharmendra’s eldest son Sunny Deol with his step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a special Border 2 screening. Sunny’s Border 2 is getting a lot of acclaim.