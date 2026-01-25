The outsider-insider: 5 must-read books by Mark Tully, the chronicler of India

The death of Sir Mark Tully, at 90, silences a voice that for decades provided the Anglophone world with its most nuanced, authoritative, and affectionate dispatches from the Indian subcontinent.

More than a correspondent, Tully was an interpreter, his prose imbued with the patience and depth of a seasoned raconteur. To read him is to understand the India that exists beyond the headlines. Here are five indispensable books that define his legacy:

No Full Stops in India

No Full Stops in India is a collection of 10 essays. (Source: amazon.in) No Full Stops in India is a collection of 10 essays. (Source: amazon.in)

Published in 1991, this collection is a form of time travel. Through ten rich essays, Tully explores a nation confidently resistant to Western linear narratives. His genius lies in blending personal immersion—attending his cook’s daughter’s village wedding, spending days on the set of the Ramayan TV serial—with sharp reportage on events like Operation Black Thunder. He finds logic in seeming contradictions, from the Kumbh Mela’s fervour to the entrenched realities of caste.