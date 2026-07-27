5 must-read books by Keigo Higashino, the master of Japanese mystery

Readers across the world are mourning the death of Keigo Higashino, the bestselling Japanese crime novelist, at the age of 68. Over a four-decade career, he flipped the whodunit formula, indulging in a variety of well-done experiments from scientific ethics to psychological and supernatural territory.

For readers unfamiliar with his works, here are five novels that are a testament to his genius.

The Devotion of Suspect X (2005)

When a translation of the book released in the West in 2011, it put Japanese crime thrillers on the map, with critics hailing him as the next Stieg Larsson. In India, Jaane Jaan, the Hindi mystery thriller film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is based on the novel, which features a brilliant but reclusive math teacher who devises an airtight cover-up to protect his neighbor after she kills her abusive ex-husband, only to be pursued by his old friend, physicist-detective Manabu Yukawa (“Detective Galileo”). Higashino flips the traditional whodunit on its head by revealing the crime at the get go, with the readers wondering how it was done.