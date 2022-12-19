5 books you must read if you’re struggling with body image and self-confidence issues

Carl Sagan said, “A book is proof that humans are capable of working magic.” Any passionate reader can tell you how rewarding it is to read. Amongst the pages of a book you can find both your greatest adventure and softest hiding place. A good book that speaks to your soul has the power to understand you even better than the people around you.

If you feel you struggle with your body image and self confidence, know that you will find the right words that will make you feel understood and seen — and most importantly, remind you that you are not alone.

Check out these five books if you’re looking to find comfort or just looking to explore notions of self confidence and more.

1.) ‘My Body’ by Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski, renowned supermodel, businesswoman and actor, penned down this NYT bestseller about her experiences in the beauty industry, and how she rose to fame. The book delves into concepts about womanhood, sexuality, beauty and the objectification of the female body. While we are definitely not all supermodels, this book is incredibly relatable for every woman in today’s world.

2.) ‘More Than Enough’ by Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth is a trailblazer. Being the second (and youngest) person of colour to ever be the editor-in-chief of a Condé Nast publication, Welteroth penned down this memoir to reflect on her journey and how often she felt like she wasn’t good enough — and how she confronted that feeling and still rose from it and chased her dreams courageously. Welteroth’s lessons about race, beauty and womanhood will help you deal with your own insecurities and inhibitions in a liberating way.

3.) ‘The Gifts Of Imperfection’ by Brené Brown

Brené Brown is one of the world’s most popular self-help and nonfiction writers. This book is an eloquent, exquisite work of literature as it reminds us that there’s nothing wrong with being who we are. It urges its readers to accept their imperfections and use them to their advantage. Brené is a gifted writer with words to share that will move you to tears.

4.) ‘Treasure Yourself: Power Thoughts for My Generation’ by Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr is one of the world’s leading supermodels, and in this honest, heartfelt book about self-acceptance and self celebration, Kerr weaves a comforting tale of what beauty and life mean to her and the various experiences she went through to find that definition. This book will become your go-to when you need comfort, and it will hold you through your worst times.

Miranda Kerr is a successful supermodel, entrepreneur and writer.

5.) ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ by Mitch Albom

A true story, ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ is a delightful tale about a professor who is diagnosed with a serious illness and in his last few days, shares some wonderful anecdotes and thoughts about life with his ex-student. This book and and all the treasures of its message will stay with you longer than you can imagine. ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ became incredibly popular upon its release and continues to remain a timeless literary treat.

