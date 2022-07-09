Read these 5 books to help boost your emotional intelligence

Have you ever been titled as emotionally needy, high maintenance, overly sensitive, demanding, or selfish even?

Your mind brims with thoughts that ultimately decide your mood and overall attitude. There are also times when our brain produces “automatic thoughts” which we have no control over and that influence our behaviour, as PhD holders Dennis Greenberger and Christine A Padesky mention in their book Mind Over Mood.

Thus, as a result of certain thoughts which run parallel to specific kinds of moods, one is unable to healthily manage overwhelming feelings, leading to low emotionally intelligent behaviour.

These behaviours stem from “attachments that impact the ability to handle your emotional states,” as stated by Lisa Ferentz, writer of the book Letting Go of Self-Destructive Behaviors. And if gone unchecked, you may “lose the ability to show emotions and effectively communicate your needs to others, depriving you of emotional quotient (EQ),” writes Ferentz.

Considering how humans are immersed most of the time in their minds, studies have extensively aimed at researching what makes it a healthy place to be in. And time after time. it has been scientifically proven that befriending books plays an essential role in making one socially intelligent by elevating the mind.

To help you boost your EQ level, we’ve listed down five books you should indulge yourself in. Take a look:

1. The Book of Moods, Lauren Martin

(Source: Amazon) (Source: Amazon)

Backed with research, stories, and self-realisation, this book helps you comprehend your emotions and stops them from developing into life hindrances.

2. A Gentle Reminder, Bianca Sparacino

(Source: Amazon) (Source: Amazon)

This book is for when you need words to hug your broken pieces and stitch them back together. Gentle reminders to keep going despite challenges and to embrace the past and all that’s to come, this book is a journey towards healing.

3. When You’re Ready, This Is How You Heal, Brianna West

(Source: Amazon) (Source: Amazon)

A single traumatic event is enough to disrupt our lives. This book is about allowing that disruption to yield us into woke personas and evolve into emotionally intelligent humans.

4. The Mountain Is You, Brianna West

(Source: Amazon) (Source: Amazon)

This is a book about self-sabotaging behaviours and resisting the efforts to change. But by extracting crucial insight from our most damaging habits, and building emotional intelligence by better understanding our brains and bodies, we can step out of our way and into our highest potential future selves.

5. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz

(Source: Amazon) (Source: Amazon)

Based on ancient Toltec wisdom, this book breaks self-limiting beliefs and offers a powerful code of conduct that can rapidly transform our lives into a new experience of freedom, true happiness, and love.

