5 books on 2026 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize shortlist

The New India Foundation (NIF) has announced a shortlist of five books for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize (KCBP) 2026. All five titles were published in 2025 and deal with modern and contemporary India.
The prize will be presented on December 12 at the Bangalore Literature Festival 2026, and winners will receive ₹15 lakh. Here are the books on the shortlist:
A Man for All Seasons: The Life of K M Panikkar by Narayani Basu
Published by Westland (Context), Narayani Basu, a historian and foreign policy analyst, wrote this biography of statesman and diplomat K M Panikkar, a man who, as the title suggests, contributed to multiple policies and facets of modern India but, unfortunately, was not lionised as much as his contemporaries. The book is one of two biographies on the shortlist, tracing how individual careers helped shape the modern nation. “We tend to forget that behind the scenes of every revolution and great moment in history, there are people who are working to stitch it together and crystallise it in terms of its shape and identity,” Basu told indianexpress.com in an interview.
Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia — Sam Dalrymple
Sam Dalrymple’s Shattered Lands (HarperCollins) traces five partitions that dismantled the British Indian Empire, from Burma’s separation to the creation of Bangladesh, and how they shaped Asia’s modern map. “The way nationalists have written history presents India as this ancient thing called Bharat Varsha, with geography from the Mahabharata that remained constant. But the British conquered random territories for economic reasons, not for “Indianness,” he told indianexpress.com in an interview.
Assembling India’s Constitution: A New Democratic History by Rohit De and Ornit Shani
The book recounts how India’s Constitution was made, framed as a democratic history rather than a story confined to the drafting chamber. “Caste not only placed all Indians on a hierarchy, it also determined what work one did, where one could live, who one could marry, what one could eat and with whom, among other things. The constitutional imaginations that were unshackled in 1946 declared, in Upendra Baxi’s words, ‘a normative war against the foundational violence’ of caste hierarchies,” an excerpt published in The Indian Express reads.
A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey by Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian
Published by HarperCollins, the book traces India’s development since independence, a journey that affects roughly one in six people on the planet. A review on indianexpress.com reads, “’The only genuine period of import substitution was the decade of the 1980, when India’s growth turned around.’ This is so ridiculous even as caricature that one is left wondering if the authors speak in jest.”
The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music — Sumana Ramanan
One of the Westland (Context) titles in contention, the book is a cultural outlier that offers a portrait of Hindustani musician Arun Kashalkar.
Aparajith Ramnath was the 2025 prize winner for Engineering a Nation: The Life and Career of M. Visvesvaraya.