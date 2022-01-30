42 years after release, Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel ‘Maus’ is an Amazon bestseller

Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel Maus, which paints a picture of how his family suffered, survived the Holocaust, and Spiegelman’s relationship with his father, was published in 1980. Now, a few days ago, after it was banned by the McMinn County school board in Tennessee in its eighth-grade curriculum, the novel made its way back to the Amazon bestselling list.

According to a statement made by the Mcminn Country district on its official website, the decision was taken owing to the “unnecessary use of profanity and nudity and its depiction of violence and suicide”, which Spiegelman said he was “baffled” by and called the school board “Orwellian” for the move, according to a report by CNBC.

In a backlash to the ban, The Complete Maus held the no. 1 spot on Amazon bestselling list in the fiction satire, comics, and graphic novels category while Maus I, the first part of the complete volume, secured spot no. 5 across all book categories, and Maus II became the no. 1 bestseller in the European history category.

I’m old enough to remember when teachers were trying to work out how the conservative moral panics would affect their ability to teach about the Holocaust and people said they were exaggerating. https://t.co/WylvaZXOgG — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 26, 2022

Maus which, in 1992, became the first graphic novel to win the Pulitzer Prize, portrays its Jew characters as mice and Nazis as cats. The book, which is adopted by many school boards across the world as an educative piece of literature on the Holocaust, was banned by the Tennessee school board a day short of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

1/ Maus has played a vital role in educating about the Holocaust through sharing detailed and personal experiences of victims and survivors. On the eve of International #HolocaustRemembranceDay, it is more important than ever for students to learn this history. — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) January 27, 2022

There’s only one kind of people who would vote to ban Maus, whatever they are calling themselves these days. https://t.co/fs1Jl62Qd8 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 26, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Criticism from all over the world followed the ban. The US Holocaust Museum wrote in a tweet that Maus “has played a vital role in educating about the Holocaust through sharing detailed and personal experiences of victims and survivors. On the eve of International #HolocaustRemembranceDay, it is more important than ever for students to learn this history”.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Art Spiegelman says the ban of the book hints at a larger problem: “It’s part of a continuum, and just a harbinger of things to come, the control of people’s thoughts is essential to all of this.” He further notes that “This is a red alert. It’s not just: ‘How dare they deny the Holocaust?’ They’ll deny anything.”

