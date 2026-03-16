Three Jurgen Habermas books that tried to save democracy — and the debates they could not settle

It is a mark of a great philosopher when you keep carrying their ideas years and decades after the book is closed as their theory becomes a lens to diagnose the world. Jurgen Habermas, who died on March 14 aged 96, was one of the most important figures in 20th-century post-war Germany.

Habermas gave us the concepts of the public sphere, communicative action, and deliberative democracy, which are now embedded in how we diagnose politics and policies.

Condoling his death, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “Germany and Europe have lost one of the most significant thinkers of our time.”

A sentiment shared by the majority of academics and intellectuals, though of course, Habermas had his share of detractors. Born in Düsseldorf in 1929, at his father’s instigation, he joined the junior Hitler Youth. What he witnessed became the engine of everything he wrote, and he became one of the most trenchant critics of fascism and Nazism, so much so that he went on to challenge Martin Heidegger, one of the most significant philosophers of the time.