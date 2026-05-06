Daniel Kraus’s Pulitzer winner ‘Angel Down’ is a single sentence

The 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction went to a single unspooling line of prose that begins at the first word of Chicago-based writer and screenwriter Daniel Kraus’ novel Angel Down and does not stop until the last, almost 300 pages down.

There is no period anywhere in the novel, a writing style obliquely reminiscent of the writing style of the Hungarian Nobel laureate László Krasznahorkai. There is only the forward grind of soldiers crossing No Man’s Land toward a rumored German stronghold, where they find not an enemy battalion but a fallen angel tangled in the wire. This breathless, claustrophobic rush is the syntactic equivalent of a trench barrage.

“It’s like you have the feeling of being locked into the book forever,” he told the Associated Press in a telephone interview, describing the effect of abandoning traditional punctuation. He said he had first tried a conventional narrative but found that a story of war with seemingly no end demanded a form that had no end either.

The 50‑year‑old author’s career has been defined by genre‑hopping—horror, science fiction, graphic novels, children’s books—and by collaborations with filmmakers, including Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water that won the Oscar for best picture in 2018, and an unfinished novel by George A Romero after the director’s death in 2017.

Kraus has received numerous prizes over the years, including the Bram Stoker Award for horror, but he had never imagined winning a Pulitzer. When the texts started arriving on Monday — messages that included the single word “Wow!”—Kraus told the Associated Press that he worried that he had somehow gotten himself in trouble.

The Pulitzer board praised Angel Down as “a stylistic tour-de-force that blends such genres as allegory, magical realism and science fiction into a cohesive whole, told in a single sentence.”

A memory play

Bess Wohl’s Liberation is a memory play. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Bess Wohl’s Liberation is a memory play. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The drama Pulitzer went to Bess Wohl’s “Liberation,” a memory play that looks back at the feminist consciousness‑raising groups of the 1970s. The work brings together second‑wave feminists from all walks of life as they tackle misogyny, internalized homophobia, domestic abuse and gender roles. It navigates between past and present, and six of the actors disrobe for the Act 2 opening scene.

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The win arrived one day before the Tony Award nominations, where “Liberation” won a nomination.

Founding era and a devastating memoir

The history Pulitzer went to Jill Lepore’s We the People: A History of the US Constitution (Liveright). Lepore, a New Yorker staff writer and Harvard University professor, is already one of the country’s most prominent historians. Her previous honours include the Bancroft Prize for The Name of War and the Anisfield‑Wolf Book Award for New York Burning. In 2023, she contributed an introduction to Paul McCartney’s book of Beatles photos, 1964: Eyes of the Storm.

The biography prize was awarded to Amanda Vaill for “Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). The book finally frees Angelica Schuyler Church and Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton from Alexander Hamilton’s footnotes. The book follows the sisters from the Hudson Valley through the Revolution and into the choices that history forgot to credit.

In the memoir‑autobiography category, Yiyun Li won for “Things in Nature Merely Grow” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) described by the AP as a “blunt account of the suicides of her two sons.”

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Homelessness, poetry and wildfires

The general nonfiction prize went to Brian Goldstone’s There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America (Crown). Goldstone is a journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The New Republic and other publications. The author spent years with families who hold jobs and still sleep in shelters. The finalists included Haley Cohen Gilliland on the Argentine grandmothers who fought to find children stolen during the dictatorship, and Kevin Sack on Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston after the 2015 killings,

The poetry prize was given to Juliana Spahr for “Ars Poeticas” (Wesleyan University Press). Spahr is a poet, critic and editor; her prize‑winning collection, the AP notes, is “a statement of poetry’s vitality during the darkest times.”

The music award went to Gabriela Lena Frank for “Picaflor: A Future Myth” (G. Schirmer, Inc.), a symphonic work inspired by Andean legend and the California wildfires. Frank is a Grammy‑nominated artist known for combining Latin American folklore with Western classical music.