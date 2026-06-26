2026 Orwell Prizes: Ben Lerner’s Transcription, Karen Bartlett’s The Escape from Kabul win

The American poet-novelist Ben Lerner and British writer-journalist Karen Bartlett have won the prestigious 2026 Orwell Prizes for their political novels Transcription and The Escape from Kabul, respectively, while the Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov, best known for his book, Death and the Penguin, was awarded the Special Prize, which has been awarded only eight times since 1997.

The three writers were among eight honored at the ceremony, held at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre for work embodying 1984 and Animal Farm author George Orwell’s ambition “to make political writing into an art,” including The Crick Prize, named after the founder of the Orwell Prize.

Transcription by Ben Lerner

Lerner’s novel (Granta Books 2026), which won in the political fiction category, follows a writer, who has a rare chance to interview his 90-year-old mentor, a famous scholar. Given his mentor’s advanced age and recalcitrance towards interviews, this may well be the last time anybody records him, however, there is a hiccup when the interviewer loses his recording device right before the interview, and must write based on his memory of the conversation alone. Thus, emerges the award-winning meditation on how technologies “enrich and impoverish our connections” and “store and obliterate our memories.”