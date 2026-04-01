International Booker 2026 shortlist: Indian-origin translator Padma Viswanathan in running

The 2026 International Booker Prize shortlist comprises six books covering roughly a century of difficult history, moving from 1930s Taiwan to post-revolution Iran, from the Albanian Alps to the suburbs of Paris, each stopping somewhere power has left its mark.

The finalists include Ana Paula Maia’s dystopian Brazilian novel On Earth As It Is Beneath, translated from the Portuguese by Padma Viswanathan, a Canadian-American writer and professor of Indian origin. Maia’s 2025 novella is set on a penal colony where enslaved people were once tortured and murdered.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express following the longlist announcement, Viswanathan revealed that the translation took nine weeks, five drafts. “For the third draft, I retyped the entire manuscript from start to finish over just a few days, aware that Ana Paula seemed to employ a sort of freewheeling association with her relatively curt language.”