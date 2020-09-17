National Book Awards for Translated Literature longlist announced: Perumal Murugan makes the cut

The author has been longlisted for his novel, The Story of a Goat. (Source: Penguin Random House)

The National Book Award for Translated Literature is awarded to a translation work in English, published by a US publisher. The longlist for this year is out and it consists of 10 books, including The Story of a Goat by Perumal Murugan, translated from Tamil by N Kalyan Raman.

The other titles are: The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree by Shokoofeh Azar, translated by from Persian by Anonymous, The Helios Disaster by Linda Boström Knausgård, translated from Swedish by Rachel Willson-Broyles, High as the Waters Rise by Anja Kampmann, translated from German by Anne Posten, The Family Clause by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, translated from Swedish by Alice Menzies, Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor, translated from the Spanish by Sophie Hughes, Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri, translated by from Japanese by Morgan Giles, Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo, translated from Korean by Jamie Chang, The Bitch by Pilar Quintana, translated from Spanish by Lisa Dillman and Minor Detail by Adania Shibli, translated from Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette.

The judges for translated Literature are writer and translator Heather Cleary, musician and novelist John Darnielle, writer and translator Anne Ishii, and Brad Johnson. It has been chaired by novelist Dinaw Mengestu. Winners will be announced virtually on November 18.

The list consists of two debut novels, two which center on animals, two feature ghost narrators, two which turn the gaze inward into the complexities of the protagonists, and two on familial tension.

Prior to this, the Booker shortlist was announced and Indian-origin author Avni Doshi made the cut for her debut novel, Burnt Sugar.

