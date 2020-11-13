2020 Booker prize: Barack Obama to participate in this year’s virtual ceremony

The Booker Prize will be announced on November 19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In this year’s Booker prize ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 19, former President of the US Barack Obama will be participating. According to a report in The Guardian, he will be among the many guests who will make an appearance at the virtual ceremony. He will be seen with former Booker Prize winners: Kazuo Ishiguro, Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo.

The same report mentions that Obama will be talking about the relevance of the prize to him. Ishiguro is expected to be interviewed by Radio 4’s John Wilson where the Never Let Me Go author will talk about his experience of winning both the coveted honours: Booker and the Nobel prize in literature. Last year’s winners, Atwood and Evaristo, will recount what their work since the joint win. The report also adds that Margaret Busby, this year’s chair of judges, will be interviewed by Wilson.

This year, the six books on the shortlist include: The New Wilderness by Diane Cook, This Mournable Body by Tsitsi Dangarembga, The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste, Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart, Real Life by Brandon Taylor and Avni Doshi’s book, Burnt Sugar — published in India as Girl In White Cotton.

We are delighted to announce the #2020BookerPrize shortlist. Read more: https://t.co/kj9CbeZtKH Join us tonight at 5pm BST in a virtual celebration of our #shortlist, livestreamed on our Facebook and YouTube channels. #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/qpjvKCRXa7 — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 15, 2020

“As judges, we read 162 books, many of them conveying important, sometimes uncannily similar and prescient messages. The best novels often prepare our societies for valuable conversations, and not just about the inequities and dilemmas of the world − whether in connection with climate change, forgotten communities, old age, racism, or revolution when necessary − but also about how magnificent the interior life of the mind, imagination and spirit is, in spite of circumstance. The shortlist of six came together unexpectedly, voices and characters resonating with us all even when very different. We are delighted to help disseminate these chronicles of creative humanity to a global audience,” Busby said as quoted on their website after the announcement of the shortlist.

