2019 Shirley Jackson Awards winner list announced; check it out

The awards have been named after American writer, Shirley Jackson.(Source: Wikimedia Commons) The awards have been named after American writer, Shirley Jackson.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Started in 2007, the Shirley Jackson Awards is meant to honour outstanding achievement in literature in different formats, such as the Novel, Novella, Novelette, Short Story, Single-Author Collection and Edited Anthology. It has been named after American writer Shirley Jackson.

The winners of last year, who will be honoured this year, has been announced. Under the category of fiction, Sarah Rose Etter won for The Book of X. Others nominated were: Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand, Goodnight Stranger by Miciah Bay Gault, Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo, Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson and Tinfoil Butterfly by Rachel Eve Moulton.

Under the category of Novella, Priya Sharma won for Ormeshadow. Others nominated were: Into Bones Like Oil by Kaaron Warren, Late Returns by Joe Hill, The Monster of Elenhaven, by Jennifer Giesbrecht, This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone.

Brooke Warra won for the novella, Luminous Body. Black Bequeathments by Simon Strantzas, The Couvade by Joanna Koch, Deeper, Darker Things by Steve Dillon, Pwdre Ser by Kurt Fawver and Taproot by MR Carey were others in the category.

Indrapramit Das won for his short fiction, Kali_Na. Theodora Goss’ How to Become a Witch-Queen, Nick Straatmann’s The Truth About Josh Enloe, Mariana Enríquez’s The Well (translated by Megan McDowell) and Gina Ochsner’s Whistle, My Lad, and I Will Come were nominated.

Brian Evenson’s Song for the Unraveling of the World won in the category, Single-Author Collection. Others listed were, Collision: Stories by JS Breukelaar, Every Human Love: Stories by Joanna Pearson, Homesick by Nino Cipri Mouthful of Birds by Samanta Schweblin and Wounds by Nathan Ballingrud.

Finally, The Twisted Book of Shadows, edited by Christopher Golden and James A. Moore won under edited anthology. Others listed were Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories, edited by Ellen Datlow, The Mythic Dream, edited by Rivers Solomon, The Unquiet Dreamer: A Tribute to Harlan Ellison, edited by Preston Grassmann, Wonderland: An Anthology of Works Inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, edited by Marie O’Regan and Paul Kane.

