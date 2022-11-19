1971. 1999. War Stories offers readers glimpses into the challenges of the Bangladesh Liberation War and the Kargil War

During my childhood, an elderly relative in the neighbourhood would tell us stories about his days in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Partly annoyed at being disrupted in the middle of our games, we would retort, “Appooppa (grandpa), you have told this before” and return to playing.

I recollected this with guilt as I read, “1971. 1999. War Stories”, riveting accounts by war veterans put together by Air Commodore (retd) Nitin Sathe. It’s a book that was born out of the author’s interaction with those who fought the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and 1999 Kargil War. The author, son of an Army colonel who served as a helicopter pilot with the IAF, has dug into the memories of war veterans, most of them septuagenarians now, to bring to light several untold stories and introduce us to these unsung heroes. A 1971 veteran explains how the first strike on East Pakistan on their fuel-storage tanks in the south of Dacca was carried out by a helicopter and transport aircraft, lighting up landing areas with a Petromax lamp at an abandoned airfield near Tripura.

“The armament was delivered on target and the fuel dump burst into flames… The mission was recovered… and Indira Gandhi’s recorded speech of declaration of war went on air as soon as Delhi received the news of the success of the mission,” says Air Commodore Chandra Mohan Singla.

Air Commodre Jawahar Lal Bhargava, a fighter pilot who had to eject on enemy territory from a damaged aircraft, recollects how he abandoned his heavy G-suit and changed into salwar kameez to blend with the local population. He had some Pakistani currency, a few bottles of water and a knife for company from his survival pack. Saving oneself was the only motto — when asked by a villager, he said that he was a flight lieutenant with the Pakistani Air Force, Mansoor Ali Khan (Pataudi), borrowing the name of his childhood friend.

If mosquito-infested living spaces, depending on telephone calls from station masters at Jodhpur and Barmer railway stations for early warning about enemy aircraft in Khokhrapar, doing last rites of fallen brothers on the site, were among the innumerable challenges of 1971 war, during Operation Vijay in Kargil, the challenge was putting up a fight at the high altitude. The Kargil war unfolded before the people through television. “…we were behaving like heroes in action movies… of course, our hearts missed a beat or two as we got into our cockpits…” says Group Captain Alok Chauhan.

In the era of sophisticated equipment, the book offers an interesting peek into the war of 1971 that was fought with basic weaponry, and, in 1999, with better equipment but on tougher terrain. The common protagonist in all the stories are grit, determination and an exemplary will to fulfil one’s duty. For serving and aspiring soldiers, the book offers crucial insights, while for those who have retired after a life of service, it is a treasure trove of memories to be recollected over and over again.