10 must-read Julia Quinn Regency romances for Bridgerton fans

If Bridgerton left you wanting more, Julia Quinn's other Regency romances are waiting to sweep you off your feet. (source: Pinterest)

(Written by Seekriti Saha)

If you have fallen for the Netflix Bridgerton series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, then you must read these other swoon-worthy historical Regency romances written by her.

The Lost Duke of Wyndham

The Lost Duke of Wyndham ( source: Pinterest) The Lost Duke of Wyndham ( source: Pinterest)

This is a perfect novel to start reading Julia Quinn books. A charming highwayman named Jack Audley, who is recognized as the long-lost Duke of Wyndham, falls for Grace Eversleigh, the companion to the dowager duchess, while he stops the carriage on a secluded road.

Splendid

Splendid Book Cover Photo (source: Pinterest) Splendid Book Cover Photo (source: Pinterest)

Emma Dunster, a wealthy American heiress set for the London season, repeatedly crosses paths with the Duke of Ashbourne, Alexander Ridgely. Quinn’s debut novel is a heartwarming love story between strong-willed Emma and the handsome duke.