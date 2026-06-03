10 must-read Julia Quinn Regency romances for Bridgerton fans

(Written by Seekriti Saha)
If you have fallen for the Netflix Bridgerton series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, then you must read these other swoon-worthy historical Regency romances written by her.
This is a perfect novel to start reading Julia Quinn books. A charming highwayman named Jack Audley, who is recognized as the long-lost Duke of Wyndham, falls for Grace Eversleigh, the companion to the dowager duchess, while he stops the carriage on a secluded road.
Emma Dunster, a wealthy American heiress set for the London season, repeatedly crosses paths with the Duke of Ashbourne, Alexander Ridgely. Quinn’s debut novel is a heartwarming love story between strong-willed Emma and the handsome duke.
The beautiful bluestocking, Lady Arabella Blydon, while visiting her cousin’s country estate, meets Lord John Blackwood, the striking war veteran who is haunted by his past. The title comes from their midnight meeting and dancing under the sun, which builds their friendship, leading to mutual attraction.
Miss Miranda grows a crush on her best friend’s brother, the Viscount, Nigel Turner, after he comforts her at a childhood party. Ten years later, Miranda still finds herself pining for him, while Turner returns as a tortured widower. This is a slow-burning romance that keeps the reader engaged until the end.
It follows Olivia Bevelstoke, the incredibly attractive daughter of an earl is spying on her new neighbor Sir Harry Valentine, after she is told that he has killed his fiancée. Olivia becomes curious and takes it on herself to spy on the man from her bedroom window.
When the sharp-tongued but practical Annabel Winslow, who must marry to save her poverty-stricken family, clashes with the future Earl of Newbury, Sebastian Grey, secrets get uncovered, and they eventually fall in love.
This regency romance follows Honoria Smythe-Smith, whose romantic pursuits when goes awry, is brought to a forced proximity with her older brother’s protective friend, Marcus Holroyd, leading to an unexpected romance.
Romance blossoms between the fiercely independent governess, Anne Wynter and Daniel Smythe-Smith, the earl who has recently returned from three years of exile in Europe. When Anne’s dangerous past surfaces, Daniel steps in, and an endearing love story develops.
This Regency era romance weaves the story of Lord Hugh Prentice, a brilliant mathematician and Lady Sarah Pleinsworth, who mutually loathe each other after a disastrous duel left them injured and scandalised. They unexpectedly meet again during a series of weddings in their society, and love ultimately blooms.
It is a witty historical romance where a marriage of convenience takes place between Eleanor Lyndon and Charles Wycombe, Earl of Billington, out of mutual desperation. Despite the danger and slapstick mishaps, including stray gunshots, exploding jam, kidnapping and accidental poisoning, a passionate love settles in.
(The author is an intern with indianexpress.com)