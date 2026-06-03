10 must-read Julia Quinn Regency romances for Bridgerton fans

Discover Julia Quinn’s must-read Regency romances, from The Lost Duke of Wyndham to Brighter Than the Sun, featuring enemies-to-lovers, marriage-of-convenience, and heartwarming love stories

By: Express News Service
4 min readDelhiJun 3, 2026 08:07 PM IST
Bridgerton bookIf Bridgerton left you wanting more, Julia Quinn's other Regency romances are waiting to sweep you off your feet. (source: Pinterest)
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(Written by Seekriti Saha)

If you have fallen for the Netflix Bridgerton series based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books, then you must read these other swoon-worthy historical Regency romances written by her.

The Lost Duke of Wyndham

Julia Quinn Book The Lost Duke of Wyndham ( source: Pinterest)

This is a perfect novel to start reading Julia Quinn books. A charming highwayman named Jack Audley, who is recognized as the long-lost Duke of Wyndham, falls for Grace Eversleigh, the companion to the dowager duchess, while he stops the carriage on a secluded road.

Splendid

Splendid book By Julia Quinn Splendid Book Cover Photo (source: Pinterest)

Emma Dunster, a wealthy American heiress set for the London season, repeatedly crosses paths with the Duke of Ashbourne, Alexander Ridgely. Quinn’s debut novel is a heartwarming love story between strong-willed Emma and the handsome duke.

Dancing at Midnight

Book Cover Dancing at Midnight book cover (source Pinterest)

The beautiful bluestocking, Lady Arabella Blydon, while visiting her cousin’s country estate, meets Lord John Blackwood, the striking war veteran who is haunted by his past. The title comes from their midnight meeting and dancing under the sun, which builds their friendship, leading to mutual attraction.

The Secret Diaries of Miss Miranda Cheever

Julia Quinn Book Secret Diaries of Miss Miranda Cheever (source: Pinterest)

Miss Miranda grows a crush on her best friend’s brother, the Viscount, Nigel Turner, after he comforts her at a childhood party. Ten years later, Miranda still finds herself pining for him, while Turner returns as a tortured widower. This is a slow-burning romance that keeps the reader engaged until the end.

What Happens in London

Julia Quinn What Happens in London, book by Julia Quinn ( source: Pinterest)

It follows Olivia Bevelstoke, the incredibly attractive daughter of an earl is spying on her new neighbor Sir Harry Valentine, after she is told that he has killed his fiancée. Olivia becomes curious and takes it on herself to spy on the man from her bedroom window.

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Ten Things I Love About You

Julia Quinn Book Ten Things I Love About You book Cover (source: Pinterest}

When the sharp-tongued but practical Annabel Winslow, who must marry to save her poverty-stricken family, clashes with the future Earl of Newbury, Sebastian Grey, secrets get uncovered, and they eventually fall in love.

Just Like Heaven

Julia Quinn Book Just Like Heaven written by Julia Quinn (source: Pinterest)

This regency romance follows Honoria Smythe-Smith, whose romantic pursuits when goes awry, is brought to a forced proximity with her older brother’s protective friend, Marcus Holroyd, leading to an unexpected romance.

A Night Like This

Julia Quinn Book A Night Like This book cover picture (source: Pinterest)

Romance blossoms between the fiercely independent governess, Anne Wynter and Daniel Smythe-Smith, the earl who has recently returned from three years of exile in Europe. When Anne’s dangerous past surfaces, Daniel steps in, and an endearing love story develops.

The Sum of All Kisses

Julia Quinn Book The Sum Of All Kisses cover photo ( source: Pinterest)

This Regency era romance weaves the story of Lord Hugh Prentice, a brilliant mathematician and Lady Sarah Pleinsworth, who mutually loathe each other after a disastrous duel left them injured and scandalised. They unexpectedly meet again during a series of weddings in their society, and love ultimately blooms.

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Brighter than the Sun

Book written by Julia Quinn Brighter than the Sun cover picture ( source: Pinterest)

It is a witty historical romance where a marriage of convenience takes place between Eleanor Lyndon and Charles Wycombe, Earl of Billington, out of mutual desperation. Despite the danger and slapstick mishaps, including stray gunshots, exploding jam, kidnapping and accidental poisoning, a passionate love settles in.

 

(The author is an intern with indianexpress.com)

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