Vicky Kaushal adds garba twist to ‘Tauba Tauba’ at Jamnagar Navratri celebration, watch

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan brought Bollywood glamour to the Reliance Greens Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar over the past few days.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readBengaluruOct 18, 2026 02:04 PM IST
vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal performed at Jamnagar’s Navratri celebrations.
Make us preferred source on Google

The ongoing Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar have been drawing attention, with several celebrities joining the festivities. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon recently took to the stage to perform to their popular songs. Videos of their performances have since surfaced on social media.

Vicky performed on Day 7 of Navratri, adding a garba twist to his hit song “Tauba Tauba” from ‘Bad Newz. Dressed in black pants and a traditional jacket, the actor showed off his signature dance moves on the stage.

Also read | ‘You ask me a hundred times’: Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage proposal

The clip from Vicky’s performance has emerged online, and fans are going gaga over it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravikant Gupta (@ravikant973)

Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, performed on Day 6, wearing a pink lehenga set. The actor danced to her popular songs, including “Param Sundari” and “Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” In a clip, she was also heard thanking the audience and asking them if they had fun.

Over the last few days, several other Bollywood celebrities have also performed at the celebrations. Varun Dhawan took to the stage on Day 1, followed by Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu on Day 2. Malaika Arora performed on Day 3, while Shahid Kapoor entertained the audience on Day 5.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Story continues below this ad

On the work front, Vicky Kushal is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Vicky will also star in Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar, a mythological drama in which he will portray Lord Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments