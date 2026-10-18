Vicky Kaushal adds garba twist to ‘Tauba Tauba’ at Jamnagar Navratri celebration, watch

The ongoing Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar have been drawing attention, with several celebrities joining the festivities. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon recently took to the stage to perform to their popular songs. Videos of their performances have since surfaced on social media.

Vicky performed on Day 7 of Navratri, adding a garba twist to his hit song “Tauba Tauba” from ‘Bad Newz. Dressed in black pants and a traditional jacket, the actor showed off his signature dance moves on the stage.

The clip from Vicky’s performance has emerged online, and fans are going gaga over it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravikant Gupta (@ravikant973)

His gujarati is so cute 🥰😘 Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. Vicky Kaushal yesterday in Reliance Township Jamnagar for garba night event ✨

#VickyKaushal https://t.co/P6EFcDnRii — VK👑 (@VickySupremacy) October 18, 2026

Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, performed on Day 6, wearing a pink lehenga set. The actor danced to her popular songs, including “Param Sundari” and “Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.” In a clip, she was also heard thanking the audience and asking them if they had fun.

Starstruck in Jamnagar! ✨ Absolutely electric energy as the gorgeous Kriti Sanon lights up the stage at Reliance Township. What a night to remember! 💃💖 ​#Jamnagar #RelianceTownship #KritiSanon #LivePerformance #GujaratiVibes https://t.co/H9XscLsknz — BOLLYUKMEDIA (@bollyukmedia) October 16, 2026

Reliance Greens Navratri 2026 | Day 6 of 9 — Glamour & Grandeur!

Kriti Sanon @kritisanon lit up the stage at Oval Park, Reliance Greens, Jamnagar, with an unforgettable performance! 🔥💃 Presented by Reliance Industries @RIL_Updates .

Show Running by @bluefishevents 🎬 https://t.co/CeGVeAVnGf — BlueFish Events (@bluefishevents) October 17, 2026

Over the last few days, several other Bollywood celebrities have also performed at the celebrations. Varun Dhawan took to the stage on Day 1, followed by Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu on Day 2. Malaika Arora performed on Day 3, while Shahid Kapoor entertained the audience on Day 5.

✨ Day 5 of Reliance Greens Navratri 2026!

@shahidkapoor lit up the stage at Oval Park, Jamnagar @RIL_Updates Choreography by Shiamak Davar & Shiamak Davar Dance Company 💃 | SFX by Bholenath Crackers 🎆 Proud to power the magic behind the scenes! 🎬 @bluefishevents

#BlueFish https://t.co/nHQha7g8ks — BlueFish Events (@bluefishevents) October 16, 2026

Day 4 of 9 | Reliance Greens Navratri 2026🔥 Story continues below this ad Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy brought the energy to Navratri 2026 at Reliance Greens, Jamnagar! @RIL_Updates 🌟💃 Proud to make every moment seamless with flawless show calling and execution. 🎬 #BlueFishEvents #ShowRunning https://t.co/SAvFeaH0Hq — BlueFish Events (@bluefishevents) October 15, 2026

✨ Day 1 of Navratri kicked off with a bang! 🔥 @Varun_dvn lit up the stage at Oval Park, Reliance Greens, Jamnagar, bringing unmatched energy to the celebrations. ⚡ Behind the scenes, we made the magic happen with seamless show execution! 🎬 Powered by @bluefishevents #Team https://t.co/pdBVkCjCtI — BlueFish Events (@bluefishevents) October 13, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) Story continues below this ad

On the work front, Vicky Kushal is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Vicky will also star in Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar, a mythological drama in which he will portray Lord Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma.