Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor, son Harsh Varrdhan present a dark tale from the hinterlands

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor seem to have several secrets up their sleeves in the upcoming film Thar. The trailer of the Netflix film dropped on Monday, and it looks like a dark and gritty tale set in the sandy terrain of the Thar.

A crime has already occurred and Anil Kapoor, who plays a cop, talks about how there is more to the murder than meets the eye. On his way to investigation, he encounters Harsh Varrdhan, who deals in antiques. Who’s responsible for the series of deaths that has rocked the region, even as each character is harbouring secrets. From the mood to the art direction, the detailing brough in the film’s look is attracting attention too.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turns a producer with Thar. According to its official synopsis, “Thar follows antique dealer Siddharth’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth. Will that encounter be the only one?”

Anil Kapoor had previously revealed that Thar was pitched to him by his son. “Harsh Varrdhan has a very unique approach and his choice of films are also very distinct. The film was brought to me by Harshvarrdhan and he was very passionate about the project and he played an integral part in this film coming together.”

Kapoor senior said the story of Thar “strikes the perfect balance between gritty and slick, grainy and smooth, fast paced yet nuanced.”

On the other hand, Harsh Varrdhan called Thar the “most educational experience” for him.

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The movie releases on Netflix on May 6.