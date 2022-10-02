Alia Bhatt poses with her TIME 100 Impact 2022 award, cradles her baby bump

Alia Bhatt shared a set of photos as she dazzle in a shiny bronze gown, holding her latest trophy close. The actor was seen posing with her TIME 100 Impact Award 2022. Alia is one of the recipients of the prestigious trophy as she was celebrated for her impactful performances and films. Alia shared the photos with the caption, “thank you @time ♥️☀️🙏#time100impactawards.”

Alia was all smiles as she held the award. The actor was seen cradling her Alia also did not miss a chance to treat her fans with some photos of hers as he holds her baby bump.

See all photos of Alia Bhatt:

Alia has had a successful 2022 on the back of critically acclaimed performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Her Brahmastra, which stars her alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, has been one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. “I’ve had some of my biggest releases this year. And I’ve found myself behaving very, very differently with each release—something that I was very surprised by. Way more calm, way more collected, way more resigning to my destiny and to fate,” Alia told TIME in an interview. She was also a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi also got a mention on The Guardian’s list of greatest movie performances of all time. The Guardian writer Mike McCahill wrote, “One of 2022’s greatest performances. As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai’s 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc. Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it’s a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost.”

Coming up next is Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot; she also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.