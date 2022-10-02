scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Alia Bhatt poses with her TIME 100 Impact 2022 award, cradles her baby bump

Alia Bhatt shared a series of photos as she posed with her TIME 100 Impact award.

alia times 100 1200Alia Bhatt all smiles with her award. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram )

Alia Bhatt shared a set of photos as she dazzle in a shiny bronze gown, holding her latest trophy close. The actor was seen posing with her TIME 100 Impact Award 2022. Alia is one of the recipients of the prestigious trophy as she was celebrated for her impactful performances and films. Alia shared the photos with the caption, “thank you @time ♥️☀️🙏#time100impactawards.”

Alia was all smiles as she held the award. The actor was seen cradling her Alia also did not miss a chance to treat her fans with some photos of hers as he holds her baby bump.

See all photos of Alia Bhatt: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) alia (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia has had a successful 2022 on the back of critically acclaimed performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Her Brahmastra, which stars her alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, has been one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. “I’ve had some of my biggest releases this year. And I’ve found myself behaving very, very differently with each release—something that I was very surprised by. Way more calm, way more collected, way more resigning to my destiny and to fate,” Alia told TIME in an interview. She was also a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Also read |Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she gets mentioned in Guardian’s ‘best big-screen performances of all time’ list

Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi also got a mention on The Guardian’s list of greatest movie performances of all time. The Guardian writer Mike McCahill wrote, “One of 2022’s greatest performances. As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai’s 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc. Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it’s a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...

Coming up next is Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot; she also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 08:18:12 pm
Next Story

What is at stake in Bosnia’s general election?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement