Saif Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters, Inaaya ties rakhi to Taimur and Jeh. See photos

Saif Ali Khan enjoyed a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan celebration with sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. Saif and Soha’s kids Taimur, Inaaya and Jeh also joined them for the rituals. Dressed in their finest traditional outfits, the royal siblings got together to celebrate the day. The two sisters took to Instagram to share some happy photos from their rakhi day, which exudes love and warmth.

The first photo shared by Saba Pataudi has the siblings and the kids lounging in the living room. In the second photo, Saba is seen tying the rakhi to a grinning Saif. For the occasion, she picked a printed salwar suit, while Saif looked classy in his kurta and trouser set.

Sharing the photos, Saba wrote in the caption, “Capturing the Moments…. It doesn’t have to be perfect…it just matters that it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Fans dropped heartfelt comments on the post. Wrote a fan, “Such a cute smile of Ur bhai when U tied rakhi,” while another added, “Beautiful moment sister and brother.” Another social media follower added, “Ma sha Allah beautiful pic of siblings most of all the little cousins so cute .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

In the photos shared by Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya is also seen celebrating the festival with her cousins Taimur and Jeh. In one of the pictures, she’s seen putting the tika on Jeh, as Saif Ali Khan holds his son. In another photo, she is tying the rakhi on Taimur, and in another, the two cousins share a candid moment playing around.

Soha Ali Khan had even shared photos of her daughter celebrating the festival the helps at home. She mentioned how rakhi needs to be celebrated with all the people who care for and protect them.