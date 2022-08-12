scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Saif Ali Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sisters, Inaaya ties rakhi to Taimur and Jeh. See photos

Siblings Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi got together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. Saif and Soha's children Inaaya, Taimur and Jeh also joined the celebrations.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 3:44:43 pm
soha ali khan, saif ali khan, taimur jeh inaayaThe Pataudi family celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan enjoyed a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan celebration with sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. Saif and Soha’s kids Taimur, Inaaya and Jeh also joined them for the rituals. Dressed in their finest traditional outfits, the royal siblings got together to celebrate the day. The two sisters took to Instagram to share some happy photos from their rakhi day, which exudes love and warmth.

The first photo shared by Saba Pataudi has the siblings and the kids lounging in the living room. In the second photo, Saba is seen tying the rakhi to a grinning Saif. For the occasion, she picked a printed salwar suit, while Saif looked classy in his kurta and trouser set.

Sharing the photos, Saba wrote in the caption, “Capturing the Moments…. It doesn’t have to be perfect…it just matters that it is.”

Also Read |Sara Ali Khan’s modern family: What the actor said about her bond with dad Saif, mom Amrita and Kareena Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

 

Fans dropped heartfelt comments on the post. Wrote a fan, “Such a cute smile of Ur bhai when U tied rakhi,” while another added, “Beautiful moment sister and brother.” Another social media follower added, “Ma sha Allah beautiful pic of siblings most of all the little cousins so cute .”

Photos |Raksha Bandhan 2022: Hrithik Roshan ties rakhi to sister Sunaina, Kareena Kapoor joins her khandaan’s celebration. See pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

In the photos shared by Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya is also seen celebrating the festival with her cousins Taimur and Jeh. In one of the pictures, she’s seen putting the tika on Jeh, as Saif Ali Khan holds his son. In another photo, she is tying the rakhi on Taimur, and in another, the two cousins share a candid moment playing around.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...

Soha Ali Khan had even shared photos of her daughter celebrating the festival the helps at home. She mentioned how rakhi needs to be celebrated with all the people who care for and protect them.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bollywood News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 03:44:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course
Digging Deep

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement