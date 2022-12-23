Ranveer Singh photoshops himself into Rohan Shrestha and Lionel Messi’s picture, leaves the photographer in splits

Indian photographer Rohan Shrestha recently shared some photoshoot pictures of Argentina footballer Lionel Messi after he won the FIFA World Cup 2022. Rohan wrote a long note as he shared the photos and called it a special moment of his life to be clicking photos of the international footballer. Meanwhile, actor Ranveer Singh found a way to pull Rohan’s leg in his peculiar way.

On Friday, Ranveer shared a photo of himself with Rohan and Messi. The actor has clearly photoshopped himself into the picture which originally only featured Rohan and Messi. Along with the photo, the Cirkus actor wrote, “Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out 💁🏽‍♂️ @rohanshrestha.”

Ranveer Singh’s post left Rohan Shrestha laughing out loud. He commented on his post, “HAHAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHAHHAHAH.” Siddhanth Kapoor left many laughing emojis in the comments section and called it “post of the day”. One Instagram user commented on the photo, “Messi Looks Like Ranvir 😍😍😍.” Another user wrote, “edit pata nai chal raha hai.”

Earlier, when Rohan had shared photoshoot pictures of Messi, Ranveer, who was in Qatar with his wife Deepika Padukone for the FIFA World Cup final, commented on it saying, “Living the dream!”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh’s film Cirkus hit theatres on Friday. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is inspired by William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. The film is off to a slow start at the box office.