Raashii Khanna says she loves her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor in Farzi: ‘Something amazing is coming your way’

Raashii Khanna on Monday completed 8 years in the Telugu film industry. To celebrate the occasion, the actor went live on her Instagram account. During the live chat with fans, she opened up about her upcoming projects.

Talking about Yodha, which also stars Siddharth Malhotra, Raashii said, “We have almost completed the talky part. And now the songs are left, which I am really looking forward to. It is going to be a film that you will really enjoy watching on screen.”

Raashii Khanna will also be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s upcoming series titled Farzi. Heaping praise on Shahid, Raashii said, “I have many good things to tell about him. He is a very fun, loving person. He makes you feel very comfortable, which I love about him.”

She added that Farzi is a project her fans should look forward to. “I have been dubbing for Farzi, and I have to tell you guys that there is something amazing coming your way. This is something I am very happy about. I loved mine and Shahid’s chemistry. I remember calling him and telling him that he has done an amazing job,” she stated.

Apart from her Hindi projects, Raashii also has Telugu movies in the pipeline. Her films Pakka Commercial and Thank You are releasing on July 1 and July 8, respectively. During the Instagram live, Raashii said that she is playing “completely different characters” in the upcoming Telugu films.

Talking about Pakka Commercial, Raashii said, “To be honest, comedy is one of the difficult genres to be a part of. And I have done a full comic role in this film. I am hoping you like it. Today, I received a call from Allu Arvind garu. His words mean a lot. He called me and said, ‘You are the highlight of the film.’ He said a lot of nice things, which made me more confident about the film. You will enjoy it in theaters.” She also spoke about Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You. The actor said the film is about expressing gratitude and it helped her become a better person.