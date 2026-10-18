Nayyi Navelli box office collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s film earns over Rs 10 crore

Nayyi Navelli box office collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli witnessed a jump in its box office collections on its second day in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4 crore net in India on Saturday, October 17, across 5,945 shows, marking a 23.1% increase from its opening-day collection of Rs 3.25 crore.

The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 7.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 8.63 crore.

Overseas, Nayyi Navelli earned Rs 0.75 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 1.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 10.13 crore.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The film also recorded an improvement in theatre occupancy on Saturday, with overall occupancy rising to 14% from 11% on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, occupancy stood at 7.77% during morning shows, increasing to 24.08% in the afternoon, 24.46% in the evening and 27.15% at night.