Nayyi Navelli box office collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s film earns over Rs 10 crore

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Nayyi Navelli box office collection Day 2: Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli witnessed a jump in its box office collections on its second day in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4 crore net in India on Saturday, October 17, across 5,945 shows, marking a 23.1% increase from its opening-day collection of Rs 3.25 crore.
The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 7.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 8.63 crore.
Overseas, Nayyi Navelli earned Rs 0.75 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 1.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 10.13 crore.
The film also recorded an improvement in theatre occupancy on Saturday, with overall occupancy rising to 14% from 11% on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, occupancy stood at 7.77% during morning shows, increasing to 24.08% in the afternoon, 24.46% in the evening and 27.15% at night.
Nayyi Navelli beats Prahaar
Yami Gautam’s horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli has left behind Rajkummar Rao’s courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, which also released on October 16, 2026. While Prahaar collected Rs 6 crore net in India and Rs 8 crore worldwide in two days, Nayyi Navelli has grossed Rs 10.13 crore worldwide in the same period.
About Nayyi Navelli
Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli is a Hindi horror-comedy featuring Yami Gautam, Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Prateek Pachauri and Sushmita Mukherjee. The film follows a bride who brings happiness to a chaotic household, but her brother-in-law soon begins to suspect that she is more than she appears to be. It was released in theatres on October 16, 2026.