Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Watch: New Zealand women’s rugby team performs haka dance against Wales

New Zealand defeated Wales 55-3 in the quarterfinal of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand.

New Zealand rugby team performing Haka dance against Wales. (Twitter/Rugby World Cup)

New Zealand steamrolled its way into the semifinals with a 55-3 win over Wales.

But before the match started, the New Zealand women’s rugby team performed their traditional haka dance against Wales.

New Zealand beat Wales 57-0 in its final group match a week ago and Saturday’s win had echoes of that. But it also produced a much stronger performance at set pieces, especially at scrums, which will be vital as it goes on to the final four.

“It’s an extreme privilege (to make the semifinals),” New Zealand captain Kennedy Simon said.

“It’s a huge legacy which we are trying to uphold and enhance so to get through to the next phase of the campaign is pretty awesome.”

New Zealand has won the World Cup on five occasions.

In the other quarter-final, France registered a 39-3 win over Italy.

On Sunday, England is scheduled to play Australia and Canada will take on the United States.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 03:36:16 pm
