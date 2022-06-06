School bus driver’s daughter wins gold in 46 kg wrestling event

After her win over Sneh in the women’s 46 kg final in the fourth Khelo India Youth Ganes at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, wrestler Tanu looked around for her father Rajbir Singh. Singh, who works as a school bus driver in Rohtak, had gone to fetch some fruits for her daughter. It was Tanu’s first major youth medal at the national level and after the medal ceremony, the 17-year-old wrestler would hug Sneh to congratulate her.

“Whenever my father gets an opportunity, he gets me fruits, be it on his way back from the school driving the school bus or accompanying me to tournaments. He makes sure that he is there to cheer for me when I get any medal and today has been a proud day for him. To win against another wrestler from Haryana, who was very strong in this weight category, has made this win special for me,” Tanu said.

Hailing from Mokhra Madina village, maternal village of 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, Tanu would start wrestling five years ago under coach Guru Madhia Pehelwan and coach Sanjay Pehelwan. In 2020, the youngster would win the gold medal in 40kg category in cadet nationals at Patna before she won the title in the 43kg in the cadet nationals at Bengaluru last year. The youngster has been training at her village and meets Malik whenever she gets the opportunity to seek tips from the Olympic medallist.

“When Sakshi didi returned to the village, the whole village and other village panchayats honoured her. It was an inspirational moment for me and I told my father to get me enrolled at the village academy. Winning the cadet nationals gold medal motivated me a lot and today’s gold will inspire to achieve more. Sakshi didi has paved the way for each one of us and we also dream about winning the Olympic medal one day,” Tanu said.

In the women’s 57 kg final, another Haryana youngster 18-year-old Jyoti claimed the title with a win over Pragati of Maharashtra. The youngster, who lost her father a few years ago, started westling at Hisar and would win the gold medal in cadet nationals in Bengaluru last year. “My father wanted me to become a wrestler. Unfortunately, he is not there to see me win medals. Whenever I win a medal, I make sure to remember him. Winning this medal will also help me to get the Khelo India scholarship and it will help me financially,” the youngster said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra led the medal tally with nine gold medals, four silver and four bronze medals to stand with 17 medals. Hosts Haryana were placed second in the medal tally with a total of 24 medals — six gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals. Chandigarh were placed at the fifth spot with total of four medals — two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Chandigarh girls’ gatka team won the gold medal in single soti team event while Ravleen Kaur of Chandigarh won the gold in indivosu single soti event.

Meanwhile, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sathish Sivalingam exhorted young athletes to stay away from doping in their pursuit of excellence. Speaking during an anti-doping workshop, organised by the National Anti-Doping Agency, the 29-year-old shared his thoughts with young players.

“I am glad and grateful to my mother for educating me to be careful in not having even a cup of coffee outside since I would be responsible for everything that went into my body,” Satish said, explaining how simple mistakes could lead to disastrous results in case of contamination in the food. If an athlete is able to have the right documentation, including results of medical tests and prescriptions, getting a TUE is not a difficult process,” he said.

National Centre for Sports Science Research head Brig (Dr) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak also updated the players about latest developments on the anti-doping scene in India and world.

“Since the rules are strict, it is best to be careful when getting treatment,” he said.