Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

India Junior International Grand Prix 2022: Top seeds Anupama Upadhaya and Prince Dahal secure win

Dahal overcame his opponent, India’s Asmit Agarwal, in the men’s round of 64 singles with a 21-11, 21-19 score in just over half-an-hour.

They triumphed over their seeded opponents in straight games, registering some of the upsets of the day and confirming their spot in the round of 32.

TOP-SEEDED SHUTTLERS Anupama Upadhaya from India and Prince Dahal from Nepal edged out their opponents on the first day of the main draw matches of the India Junior International Grand Prix 2022.

The matches were held at the P E Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Upadhaya, despite being down in the first set, overcame Karnika Srees Suresh in a marathon match of 50 minutes.

In the women’s singles, unseeded Indian shuttlers —Neysa Cariappa, Radhika Sharma and Akansha Matte —displayed grit in their respective rounds.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:11:12 am
