India Junior International Grand Prix 2022: Top seeds Anupama Upadhaya and Prince Dahal secure win

TOP-SEEDED SHUTTLERS Anupama Upadhaya from India and Prince Dahal from Nepal edged out their opponents on the first day of the main draw matches of the India Junior International Grand Prix 2022.

The matches were held at the P E Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex on Thursday.

Dahal overcame his opponent, India’s Asmit Agarwal, in the men’s round of 64 singles with a 21-11, 21-19 score in just over half-an-hour.

Meanwhile, Upadhaya, despite being down in the first set, overcame Karnika Srees Suresh in a marathon match of 50 minutes.

In the women’s singles, unseeded Indian shuttlers —Neysa Cariappa, Radhika Sharma and Akansha Matte —displayed grit in their respective rounds.

They triumphed over their seeded opponents in straight games, registering some of

the upsets of the day and confirming their spot in the round of 32.