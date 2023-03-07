scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Conor Benn says he had suicidal thoughts after positive drugs tests

Benn, who tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene, has been cleared of an intentional doping offence by the World Boxing Council (WBC) after the body ruled a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" resulted in the adverse finding.

Conor BennConor Benn during his media workout after the boxing board of control said they would not sanction the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge.

British boxer Conor Benn said he felt suicidal after his failed drugs tests last year caused his much-hyped fight with Chris Eubank Jr to be cancelled in October.

Benn, who tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene, has been cleared of an intentional doping offence by the World Boxing Council (WBC) after the body ruled a “highly elevated consumption of eggs” resulted in the adverse finding.

“It’s hurt me. I didn’t think I was going to make it through this period,” Benn, 26, said in an interviewon Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday. “I was taking it day by day. I didn’t think I would see another day.

Asked if he was feeling suicidal, Benn said: “Yeah, I would say so. And it upsets me now because I don’t know how it got so bad. I got in a really bad way about it.

“It’s hard because I felt like I was on death row for something I haven’t even done… I felt seven years of hard work and sacrifice, and leaving my family and the image I maintain, was just ruined by somebody else’s incompetence.”

Benn, who has reiterated his innocence, remains under investigation by Britain’s anti-doping body UKAD. He relinquished his boxing licence after the Eubank Jr fight was called off.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Benn, the son of former world champion Nigel, said he and his family received abuse on social media.

Advertisement

“There’s been too many. ‘Kill yourself’, racist comments to my son, to my family,” Benn said. “I was having night terrors, panic attacks.

Also Read
Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain
Lionel Messi and father wanted six people out of Barcelona including Span...
Pro Kabaddi League 2016, PKL, Kabaddi League, U Mumba Kabaddi, Kabaddi U Mumba, Anup Kumar, Sports News, Sports
Pro Kabaddi League 2016 team preview: U Mumba eye consistency
Pro Kabaddi 2016, Pro Kabaddi league, kabaddi league 2016, kabaddi, Kabaddi news, Kabaddi
Everything you need to know about Kabaddi
India Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, India vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs India, India pakistan Dharamsala, Eden Gardens, Anurag Thakur, Cricket News, Cricket
In Dharamsala 'drama', Pakistan is star of the show

“I was really struggling. I was in a really bad way and I was coping terribly with it.”

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:43 IST
Next Story

Delhi HC upholds order on maintenance to be paid by man to ex-wife’s daughter

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close