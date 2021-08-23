Another feat for Kolhapur’s Big Server Kurale, clinches doubles trophy at U-18 championship

The doubles title at the National Junior U-18 Clay Court Tennis Championship 2021 is the latest feather in the cap for Kolhapur’s Sandesh Kurale — nicknamed ‘Big Server’ for his skills of perfect serves. Partnering with Haryana’s Chirag Duhan, he defeated the duo of Munim Deep and Dhananjay Athreya 6-2, 7-5 at the doubles final held at Chennai on Friday.

“I have never played with Chirag before but during the doubles we had our respective heights to our advantage. For example, when I was serving, he covered the front and covered a lot of area. Even with a few steps, we could take the ball. Our opponents were under a lot of pressure due to this. While we had the first set 6-2, due to some mistakes from our end, we could not end in straight sets. Chirag has a lot of experience playing doubles under his belt. We had exchanged our knowledge and used it to our benefit,” said the teenager.

While Kurale is delighted with the latest title, he said the expectations that stemmed from his Nationals Junior U-18 win in Indore earlier in April affected his singles matches.

