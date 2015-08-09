India, let’s discuss porn and censorship: Swedish feminist porn director

Image: Reuters

By Erika Lust

Like it or not, Porn is today’s sex education. And it’s impacting on our gender education… And what is our children’s source of inspiration? Bad, wrong, chauvinistic porn.

India, imagine a scene… a porn scene. What do you see? A woman, blonde, skin tight dress, red lips, watermelon breasts. She is pleasuring a man. WHY? Because her car broke down, of course, and this nice guy came to her rescue. After the “thank you”, she smiles in fake pleasure. That is porn! and it’s time for porn to change…

Adult content of course has the power to arouse, but also to educate, to inspire. I believe that it’s our generation’s responsibility to rethink pornography. Don’t get me wrong, the sex can stay dirty, but the values have to be clean. I have two daughters, I don’t want them to learn about self esteem and body image from photo-shopped supermodels. I don’t want them to smoke or eat crappy fast food. And I definitely don’t want them to learn about sex from bad sexist porn.

With the events of the last few days, I find it quite contradictory that such a sex-positive country would attempt to go so backwards in time banning pornography. A country so proud of its sexually intelligent heritage was being given a conflicting image. Looking at old scriptures of their ancestors exploring their sexuality freely is legal, try and find a modern depiction of sex: illegal. See the irony?

I defend your right to freedom, to consent and to choice. Sexual education, and that includes porn education, is more vital and effective than censorship. Censorship is damaging to adult film, it stops it being able to educate and inspire sex and sexuality.

Coming from Sweden, I grew up in a country with a strong feminist conscience and the first country in the world to make Sex Education mandatory in Schools. I went from studying Political Science and Gender Studies graduate to a feminist adult filmmaker in Barcelona. The last 15 years of my life have been an amazing trip. A journey from feeling dirty and guilty for watching porn to creating the adult cinema I want to watch.

My first time watching porn at a sleepover, I felt repulsion. Six years later, I’m in my freshmen year at University. My boyfriend suggests that we watch a porno, but what do I see? A woman, blonde, skin tight dress, red lips, watermelon breasts… Nothing had changed. Nothing HAS changed. Horny housewives, desperate nannies – women as objects fulfilling men’s… desires. As a sex positive feminist I believe in owning my own body. I can have sex just for pleasure… like guys. The feminist me felt cheated, the activist me felt mad, the sexual me felt… aroused. Arousal tasted sweet; objectification tasted bitter. I felt confused… I blamed my boyfriend; I blamed men, I blamed porn.

Erika, during the shoot of one her films.

But then I came across “Hardcore” a book by Linda Williams, a Berkeley Professor. I learned that Porn isn’t just Porn, it’s actually a discourse about sexuality, about masculinity and femininity, about the roles we play and it can teach us about sex and sexuality. That was my eureka moment. I realised that the only ones participating in the discourse of pornography… are men. Chauvinistic men. Narrow-minded men. Men with little sexual intelligence. But, hasn’t the role of women changed? In politics, in the workplace, at home, in bed? And hasn’t the world become a better place? Everywhere women’s role is under debate. Except in the porn industry.

I understand the associations with the word “porn”… dirt, smut, low culture. But it was a career as a filmmaker that I wanted to pursue, not as a pornographer. A filmmaker exploring the beauty of sex from a different perspective, a female perspective.

This is where the problem lies in censorship. Banning sites won’t stop people viewing X-rated content, it will only fire their desire to go to other places to find it. But a site like mine or the work of other independent directors wouldn’t be reachable in India because we are going to be put in the same box as all the other old crappy pornos. Governments and organisations need to realise there is a difference between the good porn we make and the bad porn of the mainstream industry.

We can’t let censorship stop the good pornography fulfilling it’s purpose: to educate the next generation about sex and sexuality.

Let’s teach our children to value themselves and their sexuality, let’s teach them to think critically about sexual representations… And that – whether you like it or not – includes porn. Especially in India. A country with one of the most open minded cultures to sex. It’s vital to it embrace the porn world as it has the Kama Sutra. It’s an educator, an inspirational tool for younger generations to not fear sex but to explore it and their sexuality.

People in India are smart and opinionated, you have already started the debate, let’s discuss porn instead of banning it and make governments understand that there is adult films that can be used for the greater good and have nothing to do with the chauvinistic porn that’s given it a bad name. Keep fighting for your right to sexual expression, exploration and above all education.

– The author is an acclaimed adult film maker based in Barcelona. You can watch her Ted Talk here.

