Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Mangaluru blast case: Police raid houses of main suspect’s relatives

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the media that among other places, the police also raided some houses at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district that belonged to relatives of prime suspect Mohammed Shariq, who is currently undergoing treatment for the injuries he had received in the blast.

Sources said of the four people detained till Monday, one from Bengaluru was let off after questioning. (File Photo)

Karnataka Police on Tuesday carried out raids at more locations across the state in connection with the November 19 Mangaluru bomb blast case.

Jnanendra added, “Security has been beefed up at Father Muller Hospital where the suspect is undergoing treatment. There is no danger to his life.”

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We will take him in our custody for interrogation only after the doctor issues a medical fitness certificate.”

Kumar also dismissed rumours that another bomber had entered the city with Shariq. “The video circulating on social media is a random one and it is not of the accused,” he said, requesting people not to fall prey to such unverified content. Police deployment has been ramped up in sensitive areas, he added.

Additional General of Police (law and order) Alok Kumar said that it was a misleading video. “This misleading video is still doing rounds. Our investigation reveals that the persons appearing in this video are not involved in the Mangalore blast incident. Please don’t be cause for rumour mongering. Please don’t pay heed to rumours. Let’s work together to preserve peace,” he tweeted.

A crude bomb had exploded in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19. The driver, Purushotham Pujari, and Shariq, the passenger, were among those who sustained burn injuries.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:58:00 pm
