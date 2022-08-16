scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Karnataka CM launches 75 electric buses for Bengaluru

These buses are a part of the Centre’s FAME-II scheme under which a total of 300 electric buses will be operated on a Gross Cost Contract model in Bengaluru.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 16, 2022 4:57:46 pm
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday launched 75 electric buses of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The buses started operating from Monday.

These buses are a part of the Centre’s FAME-II scheme under which a total of 300 electric buses will be operated on a Gross Cost Contract model in Bengaluru. The buses have been made by Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

The buses are non-AC with a seating capacity of 40+1. The vehicles are installed with tracking units, CCTV, LED route display boards and emergency panic buttons for passenger safety. All the buses will be supplied, maintained and operated by Switch Mobility. They are all equipped with modular batteries with an aim to enable a higher range of kilometre.

Switch Mobility will be paid Rs 48.9 per km for operating an assured 225 km distance per bus per day. For each bus, the Centre is providing Rs 55 lakh while Rs 33.33 lakh is being given by the Karnataka government.

All the buses consist of electrically-operated wheel-chair mechanisms to facilitate physically-challenged passengers. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a BMTC official said, “The 12-metre buses have more seating capacity than the existing nine-metre buses that have 32 seats. These buses have a ramp facility, making it more friendly for the differently-abled. The buses have been introduced on trunk routes and in areas with a high-density population connecting major landmarks in the city, including Majestic, Yelahanka, Kengeri and others.”

Among the 300 electric buses, 120 each from Yelahanka (depot-30) and Attibele (new depot) and 60 buses from the Bidadi (depot-49) depots will be operated. The buses are expected to operate for 150 km on a single charge and the remaining 75km will be covered by providing ‘opportunity charging’. The official added, “Opportunity charging is nothing but a quick charging facility (which takes 45 minutes) which has been installed in Majestic. The facility will be further extended to bus stations in Kengeri, Central Silk Board and Yeshwantpur.”

Out of the 75 buses, 10 were deployed between Kempegowda bus stand and Vidyaranapura, 20 between Shivajinagar bus stand and Yelahanka, 10 from Yelahanka to Kengeri bus stand, 15 buses between Kempegowda bus stand and Yelahanka and 20 buses between Hebbal and Central Silk Board.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 04:57:46 pm

