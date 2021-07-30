Stuck with customs for weeks, Bengaluru police finally okay release of toy guns imported for Kannada movie

The customs department was awaiting a police report to confirm that the gadgets were indeed toys, and is now likely to release the consignment in a couple of days. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru international airport police have given permission for the release of five toy semi-automatic guns which were imported from Turkey for a big-budget Kannada movie but remained stuck in the cargo wing of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for nearly three weeks after being seized by customs.

The customs department was awaiting a police report to confirm that the gadgets were indeed toys, and is now likely to release the consignment in a couple of days.

Customs officials said the guns which arrived from Istanbul appeared to be capable of firing actual bullets, but closer examination revealed that they were not. They decided not to take any chances as the maker of the toy guns also manufactured real firearms.

Sources in the customs said they had contacted the Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police (intelligence) following which a team, including a ballistics specialist, examined the guns.

Bengaluru city police issued a no-objection certificate Wednesday night to the customs department and the guns will soon be handed over to the film production company.