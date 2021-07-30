scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Stuck with customs for weeks, Bengaluru police finally okay release of toy guns imported for Kannada movie

Customs officials said the guns, which arrived from Istanbul, appeared to be capable of firing actual bullets, but closer examination revealed that they were not

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
July 30, 2021 7:06:47 pm
The customs department was awaiting a police report to confirm that the gadgets were indeed toys, and is now likely to release the consignment in a couple of days. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru international airport police have given permission for the release of five toy semi-automatic guns which were imported from Turkey for a big-budget Kannada movie but remained stuck in the cargo wing of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for nearly three weeks after being seized by customs.

The customs department was awaiting a police report to confirm that the gadgets were indeed toys, and is now likely to release the consignment in a couple of days.

Customs officials said the guns which arrived from Istanbul appeared to be capable of firing actual bullets, but closer examination revealed that they were not. They decided not to take any chances as the maker of the toy guns also manufactured real firearms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sources in the customs said they had contacted the Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police (intelligence) following which a team, including a ballistics specialist, examined the guns.

Bengaluru city police issued a no-objection certificate Wednesday night to the customs department and the guns will soon be handed over to the film production company.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement