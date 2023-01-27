scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Clocks with Karnataka minister’s photo, BJP symbol distributed among students

Protesters demand the education officials responsible for distributing the alarm clocks in schools in Murgesh Nirani’s Bilgi constituency be suspended.

Sadalagi said the school staff who gave away the clocks were unaware of the photo and the BJP symbol printed on them, adding that the students were later instructed to return the clocks.
Farmers protested in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district on Friday after it emerged that alarm clocks with minister Murgesh Nirani’s photo and the ruling BJP’s lotus symbol had been distributed among students.

They alleged that 5kg sugar packets with the brand name MRN Nirani Sugar were also distributed along with the clocks. A three-time BJP MLA from the district’s Bilgi Assembly constituency, Nirani is the minister for large and medium industries.

The protesters from the State Farmers’ Union gathered in front of the block education office at Bilgi demanding that the education officials responsible for distributing the alarm clocks and sugar be suspended.

Block education official Ramakrishna Revappa Sadalagi said, “The alarm clocks were distributed among Class 10 students of Bilgi taluk across all schools, except in some 15 schools. The MRN company unloaded the alarm clocks at our office but we did not notice the party symbol and the minister’s photo because they came packed in boxes.”

Sadalagi said the school staff who gave away the clocks were unaware of the photo and the BJP symbol printed on them, adding that the students were later instructed to return the clocks.

A report on the matter was submitted to higher education officials, he said.

Yallappa Hegade, an advocate and Union leader, told The Indian Express that the distribution of alarm clocks and the sugar packets had been going on for the past one week.

“Through teachers, headmasters and education department officials, the BJP is distributing alarm clocks and sugar packets with the party symbol and Nirani’s photo printed on them in the run-up to the Assembly elections. It is a matter of shame that the BJP is bringing politics to classrooms. Politics should be kept out of schools and colleges and not be imposed on innocent students,” he said.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 20:43 IST
